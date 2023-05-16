ZEE Sites

LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Ishan Kishan-Rohit Sharma Lead Charge For Mumbai

Lucknow vs Mumbai, Match 63: Ishan Kishan-Rohit Sharma Lead Charge For Mumbai. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023, match 63.

Published: May 16, 2023 9:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai-Lucknow Eye Play-Offs Berth.

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Match 63 Score 

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the business end of the tournament and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to halt their momentum on a tricky pitch in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Also Read:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(w), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal.

Live Updates

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: 6 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are well set at 58/0. MI 58/0 (6)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now at 20/0. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma lead charge for the Paltans. MI 20/0 (2)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Lucknow Super Giants finish on 177/3. LSG 177/3 (20)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Well an injury to Krunal Pandya has forced a change as Nicholas Pooran takes his place in the middle. Now it’s down to Pooran and Stoinis to take the game from here on. LSG 120/3 (16.3)

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: 11 overs gone, Lucknow Super Giants are now at 78/3. Quinton de Kock was the last man to depart and now Marcus Stoinis and Hardik Pandya lead charge for the home side. LSG 78/3 (11)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: 6 overs gone, Lucknow Super Giants are now at 35/2. LSG 35/2 (6)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Lucknow Super Giants are now at 17/2. The home-side have already lost Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad early in the innings. LSG 17/2 (3)

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

