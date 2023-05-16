ZEE Sites

LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai-Lucknow Eye Play-Offs Berth

Lucknow vs Mumbai, Match 63: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023, match 63.

Published: May 16, 2023 5:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai-Lucknow Eye Play-Offs Berth.

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Match 63 Score 

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the business end of the tournament and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to halt their momentum on a tricky pitch in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(w), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal.

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Death bowling remains a concern with Jofra Archer’s replacement Chris Jordan leaking runs in the last two games. It is expected to be another low-scoring game here and the spinners on either side could decide the fate of the game.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: On the bowling front, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla continues to make life tough for the batters, while rookie Akash Badhwal has given the pace attack a much-needed boost.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: In Tilka Varma’s absence, Mumbai have found an able replacement in Nehal Wadehra, who seems to be getting better with every opportunity on the big stage.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav is back to his breathtaking best and played a huge role in Mumbai’s wins in the previous two games. Short of runs in the tournament, Rohit Sharma too found some rhythm against Gujarat Titans and will be looking to play a substantial knock at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians are third on the points table with 14 points and with a point less from same the number of games, LSG are holding on to the fourth spot. Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention.

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(w), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma.

  • 5:48 PM IST

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2023 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians!

