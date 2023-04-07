Home

LIVE UPDATES | Lucknow Vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Score: SRH Pull Brakes, Krunal Joins Rahul

LIVE UPDATES | Lucknow Vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Score: SRH Pull Brakes, Krunal Joins Rahul

IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs SRH Match Updates, Game 10, April 7: Lucknow Restrict Hyderabad to 121/8. SRH are seeking first IPL 2023 win. Get all the live updates of LSG vs SRH match. Check live streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Lucknow Super Giants 121/8 (20.0) 82/2 (10.0) Run Rate: (Current: 8.2) LSG need 40 runs in 60 balls at 4 rpo Last Wicket: Deepak Hooda c & b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 (8) - 45/2 in 5.6 Over KL Rahul (C) 30 * (23) 4x4, 0x6 Krunal Pandya 23 (15) 2x4, 1x6 T Natarajan (1-0-9-0) * Adil Rashid (2-0-19-0)

LIVE UPDATES | LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

Lucknow Super Giants, led by spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya, restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. Opting bat, things didn’t pan out Sunrisers’ way as the top order was blown away by Krunal (3/18), who took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram. Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets. Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

KL Rahul (LSG): Too early to say anything. We ended up batting well in the last game. We will look to adjust and play well tonight. We can come in with a set plan as we are playing for the first time here. Wood will miss out. Avesh is taking a break as he got himself injured. We will look to be aggressive and get the wickets.

Aiden Markram (SRH): We will look to bat first. The wicket looks dry. Ideally we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited. There are two changes. One of them is me.

