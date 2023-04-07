Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES | Lucknow Vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Score: SRH Pull Brakes, Krunal Joins Rahul
live

LIVE UPDATES | Lucknow Vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Score: SRH Pull Brakes, Krunal Joins Rahul

IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs SRH Match Updates, Game 10, April 7: Lucknow Restrict Hyderabad to 121/8. SRH are seeking first IPL 2023 win. Get all the live updates of LSG vs SRH match. Check live streaming details.

Updated: April 7, 2023 10:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

KL Rahul (C)

30* (23) 4x4, 0x6

Krunal Pandya

23 (15) 2x4, 1x6

T Natarajan

(1-0-9-0)*

Adil Rashid

(2-0-19-0)
Live Updates

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: T Natarajan comes into bowl. Still no time for Umran Malik. Oh No! Sloppy fielding from Umran Malik as the ball goes for a four. Unhappy scenes from the SRH dugout.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Adil Rashid to continue. After a quite first five balls, Krunal Pandya decides to launch the English spinner into the stands. Time for strategic time-out. LSG 72/2 (9)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score:
    Interestingly, Umran Malik has not been given the ball till now and eight overs have gone. What is Aiden Markram thinking? LSG 63/2 (8)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Fifty comes up for LSG with a beautiful backfoot drive from KL Rahul off Adil Rashid. LSG 55/2 (7)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: What a catch from Bhuvneshwar Kumar off his own bowling. One-handed effort from the India veteran. Krunal Pandya comes in to bat. LSG 45/2 (6)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Deepak Hooda welcomes Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a straight six over the bowler’s head. LSG do not have to do anything big. Just wait for the loose balls and punish them. The game is on their hands.

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Fazalhaq Farooqi continues for SRH and he strikes. Kyle Mayers hits straight at the hands of Mayank Agarwal. Deepak Hooda joins KL Rahul. LSG 35/1

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Aiden Markram comes into the attack and KL Rahul sweeps him beautifully for a four. Meanwhile, LSG have brought in Ayush Badoni as replacement for Amit Mishra. LSG 35/0 (4)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Fazalhaq Farooqi comes into the attack. So far so good for the Afghan star. Superb presence of mind from Mayers. He just opens face of the bat to guide the ball towards third man boundary through the gap. LSG 29/0 (3)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: FYI, Kyle Mayers has been in tremendous form in the IPL 2023 so far. He has two fifties against DC and CSK to start the season. Two fours from Washington Sundar’s first over. LSG 24/0 (2)

LIVE UPDATES | LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

Lucknow Super Giants, led by spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya, restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. Opting bat, things didn’t pan out Sunrisers’ way as the top order was blown away by Krunal (3/18), who took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram. Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets. Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

KL Rahul (LSG): Too early to say anything. We ended up batting well in the last game. We will look to adjust and play well tonight. We can come in with a set plan as we are playing for the first time here. Wood will miss out. Avesh is taking a break as he got himself injured. We will look to be aggressive and get the wickets.

Aiden Markram (SRH): We will look to bat first. The wicket looks dry. Ideally we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited. There are two changes. One of them is me.

Published Date: April 7, 2023 10:08 PM IST

Updated Date: April 7, 2023 10:10 PM IST

