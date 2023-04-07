Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE UPDATES | LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Tripathi-Sundar Re-Build For Hyderabad

IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs SRH Match Updates, Game 10, April 7: Tripathi-Sundar Re-Build For Hyderabad. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to get back to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are seeking first IPL 2023 win. Get all the live updates of LSG vs SRH match. Check live streaming details.

Updated: April 7, 2023 8:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rahul Tripathi

22* (31) 2x4, 0x6

Washington Sundar

10 (18) 0x4, 0x6

Amit Mishra

(1.3-0-4-0)*

Ravi Bishnoi

(4-0-16-1)
Live Updates, LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score.

Live Updates

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: 12 overs gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 69/4. Sundar, Tripathi re-build for Orange Army. SRH 69/4 (12)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: STUMPED OUT!! Another one bites the dust!! Harry Brook sent back to the pavilion and now the Orange Army are in big big trouble! Ravi Bishnoi claims the wicket. SRH 55/4 (9)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: BACK TO BACK WICKETS FOR KRUNAL PANDYA!! SRH in spot of bother!! First it was Anmolpreet SIngh and in the very next ball is the captain!! SRH 50/3 (8)

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: End of powerplay, Sunrisers Hyderabad now stand at 43/1 after 6 overs. Not the best of powerplays, but SRH are going at a steady rate. SRH 43/1 (6)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: 5 overs gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 33/1. SRH 33/1 (5)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Agarwal departs!! Krunal Pandya draws first blood for Lucknow Super Giants. SRH 21/1 (2.5)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 15/0. Decent start from the openers so far. SRH 15/0 (2)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Anmolpreet and Mayank Agarwal open innings for SRH. Kyle Mayers has the new ball for LSG.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan.

LIVE UPDATES | LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

South African Aiden Markarm will lead for the first time in IPL when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants in an away match on Friday at the Ekana Stadium. SRH are coming after a 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals. LSG, on the other hand, have won one and lost one so far. LSG will be bolstered by the arrival of Quinton de Kock.

PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

KL Rahul, LSG captain: Too early to say anything. We ended up batting well in the last game. We will look to adjust and play well tonight. We can come in with a set plan as we are playing for the first time here. Wood will miss out. Avesh is taking a break as he got himself injured. We will look to be aggressive and get the wickets.

Aiden Markram, SRH captain: We will look to bat first. The wicket looks dry. Ideally we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited. There are two changes. One of them is me.

