IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs SRH Match Updates, Game 10, April 7: Tripathi-Sundar Re-Build For Hyderabad. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to get back to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are seeking first IPL 2023 win. Get all the live updates of LSG vs SRH match. Check live streaming details.

South African Aiden Markarm will lead for the first time in IPL when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants in an away match on Friday at the Ekana Stadium. SRH are coming after a 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals. LSG, on the other hand, have won one and lost one so far. LSG will be bolstered by the arrival of Quinton de Kock.

PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

KL Rahul, LSG captain: Too early to say anything. We ended up batting well in the last game. We will look to adjust and play well tonight. We can come in with a set plan as we are playing for the first time here. Wood will miss out. Avesh is taking a break as he got himself injured. We will look to be aggressive and get the wickets.

Aiden Markram, SRH captain: We will look to bat first. The wicket looks dry. Ideally we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited. There are two changes. One of them is me.

