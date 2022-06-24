Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 3 LIVE

Bengaluru: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 2 Highlights Scorecard: Dubey, Shubham Rebuild After Mantri's Departure

DAY 3: Yash Dubey's Ton Takes MP to 228/1 at Lunch. Yash Dubey Hits Ton, Shubham Sharma Strong For MP. Dubey, Shubham Stand Crosses 150-Run Mark, MP in Control. Dubey, Shubham Stand Crosses 100-Run Mark, MP in Control. Dubey, Shubham Half-Centuries Give MP Upper-Hand.

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS: Sarfaraz Khan completed his transformation from Mumbai cricket’s resident ‘enfant terrible’ to ‘Man Friday’ with a superb hundred that kept his side ahead against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final, here on Thursday. Courtesy of Sarfaraz’s fourth hundred of the season 134 off 243 balls — the 41-time champions managed a fighting 374 in their first innings after beginning the day at 248 for five. But Madhya Pradesh won’t be too unhappy as they finished the second day at 123 for one with Yash Dubey (44 batting) and Shubham Sharma (41 batting) adding 76 runs for the unbroken second wicket. The day belonged to none other than Sarfaraz, who has now scored an astounding 937 runs in Ranji Trophy in just six games and could make it 1000 for the season if Mumbai bat again in this match. His innings had 13 boundaries and two huge sixes — one over square leg off left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya and one down the ground off off-spinner Saransh Jain. Also Read - WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan's Emotional Celebration After Record-Breaking Century in Ranji Trophy Final vs MP; Video Goes Viral

Live Updates

  • 12:46 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: SECOND SESSION | We’re back after lunch! The second new ball is available in five overs and Mumbai will hope that brings about some wickets. For now, it is going to be Avasthi to start proceedings.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: LUNCH | What a session for Madhya Pradesh! They haven’t lost a wicket and added 105 runs, in the process have reduced the deficit to 146 and still have nine wickets in hand. Yash Dubey and Shubam Sharma started off from where they left last evening, mixing aggression with caution and extending their partnership beyond 150. Both batters got to their fifties and towards the end of the session it was Dubey who accelerated and reached his hundred. Mumbai look lost for ideas and need a wicket quickly to keep their heads from bowing.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Yash Dubey with a brilliant Century! What an innings he has played. He knows the occasion very well and stepped up at the right time for his team. Shubham is currently at 88. MP 228/1 (75)

  • 11:40 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Both the batters are now in their 80s as Shubham and Dubey look for twin hundreds. Mumbai bowlers are yet to mark today on Day 3. Partnership crosses 150-run mark.

  • 11:01 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Both the batters are well set in their 60s. After 59 overs Madhya Pradesh are now at 172/1. MP 172/1 (59)

  • 10:37 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Both the MP batters are in complete control of the game as their partnership stand crossed 100-run mark. Mumbai bowlers are having a tough first session. MP 158/1 (54.4)

  • 10:15 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Shubham Sharma and Yash Dubey lead charge for Madhya Pradesh. After their respective half-centuries, both now are in commanding position in the innings. Mumbai need to break this partnership to get the hold of the game. MP 151/1 (50)

  • 9:51 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Now Shubham gets to his half-century. Partnership is well set at 94 and Madhya Pradesh take control of the game. MP 141/1 (45)

  • 9:46 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Yash Dubey has been solid since his took the crease. Well deserved half-century. Not much of a celebration but just acknowledges the laud for the dug-out. Shubham is now just a run away from his 50. MP 139/1 (44) Trail By 235 Runs.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: PITCH REPORT | The pitch is still very good for batting. The pitch is still dry due to the sun being out, so it will take some time to be of assistance to the spinners. The cracks have still not opened up.