Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 3 LIVE

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.

DAY 3: Dubey, Shubham Stand Crosses 100-Run Mark, MP in Control. Dubey, Shubham Half-Centuries Give MP Upper-Hand. Also Read - Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2: Sarfaraz Khan's Century Propels Mumbai to 374; Mumbai 123/1 at Stumps

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS: Sarfaraz Khan completed his transformation from Mumbai cricket’s resident ‘enfant terrible’ to ‘Man Friday’ with a superb hundred that kept his side ahead against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final, here on Thursday. Courtesy of Sarfaraz’s fourth hundred of the season 134 off 243 balls — the 41-time champions managed a fighting 374 in their first innings after beginning the day at 248 for five. But Madhya Pradesh won’t be too unhappy as they finished the second day at 123 for one with Yash Dubey (44 batting) and Shubham Sharma (41 batting) adding 76 runs for the unbroken second wicket. The day belonged to none other than Sarfaraz, who has now scored an astounding 937 runs in Ranji Trophy in just six games and could make it 1000 for the season if Mumbai bat again in this match. His innings had 13 boundaries and two huge sixes — one over square leg off left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya and one down the ground off off-spinner Saransh Jain. Also Read - WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan's Emotional Celebration After Record-Breaking Century in Ranji Trophy Final vs MP; Video Goes Viral

