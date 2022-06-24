Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 3 LIVE

Bengaluru: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Sarfaraz Khan completed his transformation from Mumbai cricket’s resident ‘enfant terrible’ to ‘Man Friday’ with a superb hundred that kept his side ahead against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final, here on Thursday. Courtesy of Sarfaraz’s fourth hundred of the season 134 off 243 balls — the 41-time champions managed a fighting 374 in their first innings after beginning the day at 248 for five. But Madhya Pradesh won’t be too unhappy as they finished the second day at 123 for one with Yash Dubey (44 batting) and Shubham Sharma (41 batting) adding 76 runs for the unbroken second wicket. The day belonged to none other than Sarfaraz, who has now scored an astounding 937 runs in Ranji Trophy in just six games and could make it 1000 for the season if Mumbai bat again in this match. His innings had 13 boundaries and two huge sixes — one over square leg off left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya and one down the ground off off-spinner Saransh Jain.Also Read - MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 2 Highlights Scorecard: Dubey, Shubham Rebuild After Mantri's Departure

Live Updates

  • 8:35 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Brief Scores: Mumbai 374 all out in 127.4 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 134, Yashasvi Jaiswal 78; Gaurav Yadav 4/106, Anubhav Agarwal 3/81) lead Madhya Pradesh 123/1 in 41 overs (Yash Dubey 44 not out, Shubham Sharma 41 not out; Tushar Deshpande 1/31) by 251 runs

  • 8:34 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: On his way to 134, Sarfaraz crossed the 900+ runs mark in a Ranji Trophy season for the second time after amassing 928 runs in 2019/20 season, becoming just the third batter after Ajay Sharma and Wasim Jaffer to do so.

  • 8:33 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: After bowling out Mumbai for 374, with Sarfaraz Khan making a stunning 134, his fourth century of the season, Dubey and Himanshu Mantri stitched a stubborn opening stand of 47, keeping the fast bowlers at bay.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Yash Dubey (44 not out) and Shubham Sharma (41 not out) added 76 runs off 147 balls for the second wicket as they carried Madhya Pradesh to 123/1 in 41 overs, trailing Mumbai by 251 runs at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final Day 3 Between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh!