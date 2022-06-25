LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 4

Bengaluru: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Between Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh. Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh’s batting domination on day three of Ranji Trophy Final against Mumbai, bringing the side in touching distance of taking a first-innings lead, ending the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai’s 374 here on Friday. Friday was a day which well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. First, Dubey and Sharma, the overnight batters, made 133 and 116 respectively, sharing a mammoth 222-run stand for the second wicket. Once the duo fell, Patidar took centre-stage with some eye-catchy shots to be unbeaten at 67. For Mumbai, it was a hard day of toil under sunshine, getting very little help from the pitch and dropping Sharma at 55 as well as getting out Patidar on 52 off a no-ball added to their woes. Patidar, whose attacking intent got fans in stadium chanting ‘RCB, RCB’, began the final session with a cracking cover drive off off-spinner Tanush Kotian before punching Shams Mulani beautifully between two cover fielders. His aggression continued when he created room to drive through long-off and then played a delightful late cut to keep the Madhya Pradesh run-making juggernaut going. Patidar reached his thrilling fifty in just 44 balls by clipping Mohit Awasthi through mid-wicket.Also Read - Ranji Trophy Final: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma Power MP On Verge of First-innings Lead

Live Updates

  • 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Stay hooked to our Live coverage, the match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Mumbaikar Pandit’s Madhya Pradesh is walking away with this one unless there is a miracle in last two days.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: The Chinnaswamy Stadium track didn’t show signs of wear and tear and the bright sunshine only helped the MP batters to settle down easily against a Mumbai attack which was at one level ordinary. The biggest disappointment was their left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (1/117 in 40 overs), who bowled too many loose deliveries. Veteran Dhawal Kulkarni (21-3-51-0) and the seasoned Tushar Deshpande (24-8-73-1) were also below-par as they consistently gave drivable length the batters in the morning session.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Rajat Patidar, one of the heroes of RCB’s campaign in the IPL, then used his new-found confidence to score an unbeaten 67 with 13 boundaries. MP would certainly want to stretch their innings as much as possible so that Mumbai have no chance to make a comeback in the game.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Madhya Pradesh now need only seven more runs to take a decisive first innings lead and unless they suffer a collapse in the fourth innings, the title is theirs for taking. MP had lost to Karnataka when the last time they competed in a Ranji Trophy final in the 1998-99 season.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Mumbai’s first innings score of 374 looked reasonably good on the second day but Dubey (133, 336 balls) and Sharma (116, 215 balls) added 222 runs for the second wicket to take MP to a solid 368 for 3 at the end of day three.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP: Unheralded Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma made the biggest stage of Indian domestic cricket their own with well-crafted centuries, that pulled the rug from under heavyweights Mumbai’s feet as Madhya Pradesh took a giant leap towards their maiden Ranji Trophy title on Friday.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai!