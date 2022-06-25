LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 4

Bengaluru: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Between Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Ranji Trophy Final: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma Power MP On Verge of First-innings Lead

DAY 4 UPDATES: Rajat Patidar Slams Hundred; MP Extend Lead. Aditya Shrivastava Perishes; Rajat Patidar Lead Charge For MP.

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh’s batting domination on day three of Ranji Trophy Final against Mumbai, bringing the side in touching distance of taking a first-innings lead, ending the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai’s 374 here on Friday. Friday was a day which well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. First, Dubey and Sharma, the overnight batters, made 133 and 116 respectively, sharing a mammoth 222-run stand for the second wicket. Once the duo fell, Patidar took centre-stage with some eye-catchy shots to be unbeaten at 67. For Mumbai, it was a hard day of toil under sunshine, getting very little help from the pitch and dropping Sharma at 55 as well as getting out Patidar on 52 off a no-ball added to their woes. Patidar, whose attacking intent got fans in stadium chanting ‘RCB, RCB’, began the final session with a cracking cover drive off off-spinner Tanush Kotian before punching Shams Mulani beautifully between two cover fielders. His aggression continued when he created room to drive through long-off and then played a delightful late cut to keep the Madhya Pradesh run-making juggernaut going. Patidar reached his thrilling fifty in just 44 balls by clipping Mohit Awasthi through mid-wicket. Also Read - MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 2 Highlights Scorecard: Dubey, Shubham Rebuild After Mantri's Departure

Live Updates

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Century for Rajat Patidar at Chinnaswamy!! Gets the loudest cheer from the fans! What an innings he has played and that’s the third century from the MP team. Madhya Pradesh lead by 66 runs. MP 460/6 (145)

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Another MP batsman bites the dust as Parth Sahani takes his long walk back to the pavilion. Saransh Jain is the new man in. MP 434/6 (144)

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Akshat Raghuwanshi didn’t last long for Madhya Pradesh as he departs for just 8. Rajat Patidar on the other hand is inching towards a hundred. MP Lead by 51 runs. MP 425/5 (143)

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: OUT! Aditya Shrivastava goes for 25, Mohit Avasthi strikes early for Mumbai. Rajat Patidar is well set in the mid 80s, Akshat Raghuwanshi is the new man in for MP. MP 401/4 (134)

  • 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: 50 Partnership up for the MP batters at the crease. Madhya Pradesh lead by 21 runs. MP 395/3 (30)

  • 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava looking strong in the early morning first season. The RCB batter is in good touch today as he makes his way towards the 80s. Partnership nearing 50. Madhya Pradesh Lead by 11 runs. MP 385/3 (28)

  • 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: We are underway for the 4th day of the Ranji Trophy Final 2022!

  • 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Stay hooked to our Live coverage, the match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Mumbaikar Pandit’s Madhya Pradesh is walking away with this one unless there is a miracle in last two days.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: The Chinnaswamy Stadium track didn’t show signs of wear and tear and the bright sunshine only helped the MP batters to settle down easily against a Mumbai attack which was at one level ordinary. The biggest disappointment was their left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (1/117 in 40 overs), who bowled too many loose deliveries. Veteran Dhawal Kulkarni (21-3-51-0) and the seasoned Tushar Deshpande (24-8-73-1) were also below-par as they consistently gave drivable length the batters in the morning session.