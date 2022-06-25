LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 4

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Between Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh.

DAY 4 UPDATES: Rajat Patidar Departs; Sarash Jain Key For MP. Rajat Patidar Lead Charge; MP 475/6 at Lunch. Rajat Patidar Slams Hundred; MP Extend Lead. Aditya Shrivastava Perishes; Rajat Patidar Lead Charge For MP. Also Read - Highlights Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 3 Cricket Score: Dubey-Sharma Slam Hundred; MP on the Verge of First-Innings Lead

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh’s batting domination on day three of Ranji Trophy Final against Mumbai, bringing the side in touching distance of taking a first-innings lead, ending the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai’s 374 here on Friday. Friday was a day which well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. First, Dubey and Sharma, the overnight batters, made 133 and 116 respectively, sharing a mammoth 222-run stand for the second wicket. Once the duo fell, Patidar took centre-stage with some eye-catchy shots to be unbeaten at 67. For Mumbai, it was a hard day of toil under sunshine, getting very little help from the pitch and dropping Sharma at 55 as well as getting out Patidar on 52 off a no-ball added to their woes. Patidar, whose attacking intent got fans in stadium chanting ‘RCB, RCB’, began the final session with a cracking cover drive off off-spinner Tanush Kotian before punching Shams Mulani beautifully between two cover fielders. His aggression continued when he created room to drive through long-off and then played a delightful late cut to keep the Madhya Pradesh run-making juggernaut going. Patidar reached his thrilling fifty in just 44 balls by clipping Mohit Awasthi through mid-wicket. Also Read - MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 2 Highlights Scorecard: Dubey, Shubham Rebuild After Mantri's Departure

