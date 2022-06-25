LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 4

Bengaluru: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Between Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Ranji Trophy Final: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma Power MP On Verge of First-innings Lead

DAY 4 UPDATES: MP All-Out at 536; Tamore-Shaw Start Innings For MUM. Rain Stops Play; MP 529/9 at Tea. Rajat Patidar Departs; Sarash Jain Key For MP. Rajat Patidar Lead Charge; MP 475/6 at Lunch. Rajat Patidar Slams Hundred; MP Extend Lead. Aditya Shrivastava Perishes; Rajat Patidar Lead Charge For MP. Also Read - Highlights Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 3 Cricket Score: Dubey-Sharma Slam Hundred; MP on the Verge of First-Innings Lead

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh’s batting domination on day three of Ranji Trophy Final against Mumbai, bringing the side in touching distance of taking a first-innings lead, ending the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai’s 374 here on Friday. Friday was a day which well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. First, Dubey and Sharma, the overnight batters, made 133 and 116 respectively, sharing a mammoth 222-run stand for the second wicket. Once the duo fell, Patidar took centre-stage with some eye-catchy shots to be unbeaten at 67. For Mumbai, it was a hard day of toil under sunshine, getting very little help from the pitch and dropping Sharma at 55 as well as getting out Patidar on 52 off a no-ball added to their woes. Patidar, whose attacking intent got fans in stadium chanting ‘RCB, RCB’, began the final session with a cracking cover drive off off-spinner Tanush Kotian before punching Shams Mulani beautifully between two cover fielders. His aggression continued when he created room to drive through long-off and then played a delightful late cut to keep the Madhya Pradesh run-making juggernaut going. Patidar reached his thrilling fifty in just 44 balls by clipping Mohit Awasthi through mid-wicket. Also Read - MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 2 Highlights Scorecard: Dubey, Shubham Rebuild After Mantri's Departure

LIVE | Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score, Ranji Trophy Final 2022: MUM Eye 42nd Title | Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates, Ranji Trophy Final live streaming, Ranji Trophy Final Live, Ranji Trophy Final, Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh squads, Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh head to head, Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh live score, Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh live cricket score, MUM vs MP, MUM vs MP News, MUM vs MP toss, MUM vs MP head to head, MUM vs MP cricket score

Live Updates

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Madhya Pradesh are all out for 536 runs. Mumbai start their second innings with Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Play is underway and the match now can go up to 5:30 PM IST.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: The Rain have ceased down in Bangalore. Now we have to wait, when play resumes as the drainage system will take time to settle down things.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: The rain continues to pelt and it has gotten a little stronger as well. The umpires have decided to break for Tea, we will be back with you when we get further updates..

  • 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Play has been stopped due to a slight drizzle. Madhya Pradesh are now at 529/9. MP Lead by 155 runs.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Rajat Patidar departs after scoring a brilliant hundred. He’s gone for 122 runs. Madhya Pradesh lead by 116 runs currently. MP 489/7

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Madhya Pradesh Lead by 101 Runs at Lunch. Madhya Pradesh Lead by 101 Runs. MP 475/6.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Century for Rajat Patidar at Chinnaswamy!! Gets the loudest cheer from the fans! What an innings he has played and that’s the third century from the MP team. Madhya Pradesh lead by 66 runs. MP 460/6 (145)

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Another MP batsman bites the dust as Parth Sahani takes his long walk back to the pavilion. Saransh Jain is the new man in. MP 434/6 (144)

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Final: Akshat Raghuwanshi didn’t last long for Madhya Pradesh as he departs for just 8. Rajat Patidar on the other hand is inching towards a hundred. MP Lead by 51 runs. MP 425/5 (143)