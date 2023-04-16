Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Venkatesh Iyer Lead Charge For Kolkata
live

LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Venkatesh Iyer Lead Charge For Kolkata

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match Updates, Game 22, April 16: Venkatesh Iyer Lead Charge For Kolkata. Arjun Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar become first son-father duo to play in IPL. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 16, 2023 4:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Venkatesh Iyer

88* (41) 5x4, 8x6

Rinku Singh

2 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Riley Meredith

(1.3-0-17-0)*

Hrithik Shokeen

(3-0-29-2)
MI vs KKR, MI vs KKR Live score, MI vs KKR live updates, MI vs KKR live scores and updates, MI vs KKR live streaming, MI vs KKR live streaming online, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, MI vs KKR playing XI, MI vs KKR TOSS, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Results, IPL 2023 Points Table, MI vs KKR squads, IPL 2023 Live updates, IPL 2023 Live streaming
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 22nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venky Iyer dropped on 83!! Tilak Verma drops a half-chance but did well to get to the ball through his diving effort.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: 12 overs gone, KKR are cruising with Venky Iyer in the middle. 117 runs are already on the board. Iyer at a strike-rate of 230 is on 83. KKR 117/3 (12)

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer completes his half-century and Kolkata are now at 84/3 after 9 overs of play. KKR 84/3 (9)

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!! Nitish Rana departs! Hrithik Shokeen gets the wicket and the departing batter got involved in an ugly spat with the bowler. Big wicket for Mumbai Indians. KKR 73/3 (8.1)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: 7 overs gone, Kolkata Knight Riders are now at 68/2. KKR 68/2 (7)

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR. IPL 2023: OUT!! Piyush Chawla removes Rahmamnullah Gurbaz!! Second wicket goes down for Kolkata. The veteran strikes for Mumbai. Captain Nitish Rana is the new man in for the visitors. KKR 57/2 (5.3)

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Siblings in the IPL- Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Hussey, David Hussey, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Brendon McCullam, Nathan McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Siddharth Kaul, Uday Kaul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen. Jansen brothers are the first twin pair to feature in the IPL.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, Kolkata are now at 39/1. After the setback, KKR have managed to get hold of the game. KKR 39/1 (4)

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh looks fine and he is up on his feet. He’s ready to go.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venky seems to have hurt himself in the knee. He looks in real pain right now. It doesn’t look. He was going for the scoop shot but unfortunately, he misses the line and it hits close to his knee.

LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma has caught a stomach bug, and Suryakumar Yadav, who stepped in to lead in his absence, won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Also Read:

Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is making his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians with this match. He is an all-rounder.

“The pitch looks dry and there’s a history at this ground of teams chasing better. Duan Jansen comes in, that’s the only change,” Yadav said at the toss.

Nitish Rana said Kolkata Knight Riders would have liked to bat first if he had won the toss. He said with the heat and dryness, there is always a chance that the pitch will turn more in the second innings

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 16, 2023 4:29 PM IST

Updated Date: April 16, 2023 4:29 PM IST

More Stories