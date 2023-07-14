Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: Knight Riders, Super Kings Eye Winning Starts

Texas Super Kings Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket Live Updates, Game 1: Stay Tuned to get all details about inaugural MLC.

Updated: July 14, 2023 1:24 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Koushik Paul

Los Angeles Knight Riders will take on Texas Super Kings in the curtain-raiser of the historic Major League Cricket (MLC) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in front of a sell-out crowd. While Sunil Narine will be leading Knight Riders, former South African captain Faf du Plessis will be captaining Super Kings.

Squads

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh

Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Milind Kumar, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Imran Tahir, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Cameron Stevenson, Lahiru Milantha, Gerald Coetzee, Zia Shahzad

  • 1:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: The Knight Riders devouts Andre Russel and captain Sunil Narine will stand central to LAKR’s game plans. Jason Roy will bring the firepower at the top of the order. Lockie Ferguson and Ali Khan provide penetrable options for LAKR with the new ball.

  • 1:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: TSK will have captain Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway, who will form a formidable pair at the top of the order. They will also count on David Miller’s experience and his ability to hold his nerve at the death. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Daniel Sams add to the bowling.

  • 1:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: Interestingly, four of six teams have been bought by the IPL owners and the tournament will see several known faces from the cash-rich league.

  • 1:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: As many as 17 players from both squads come in with IPL experience and with 6 foreign players allowed in the eleven, expect the cricket to be top grade in nature.

  • 1:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: The Super Kings’ talisman and head coach of 15 years, Stephen Fleming will lead the coaching contingent at TSK comprising Albie Morkel and Eric Simmons as assistant and bowling coaches respectively.

  • 1:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: The TSK vs LAKR match will be played at the Grand Prairie stadium which has been sold out.

  • 1:10 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: Hello and welcome to the historic Major League Cricket opener between Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders at Dallas.

