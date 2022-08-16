Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup, Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa. The 131st edition of the Durand Cup kicks off on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022. The longest-running competition in Asian football is set to act as a curtain-raiser for the new Indian football season. 11 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), five from the I-League and four Army teams will fight for the title. In the opening game, defending champions FC Goa will face Mohammedan SC. It’ll be a recap of last year’s finale, which the Gaurs barely managed to win. The Black Panthers are out for revenge and also to kickoff their campaign in spectacular fashion in front of home fans. However, a young FC Goa side will look to play spoilsport and prove their mettle.Also Read - Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Mohammedan SC: Mithun Samanta, Sankar Roy, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Zothanmawia, Safiul Rahaman, Vanlalzuidika, Abhash Thapa, Abhishek Ambekar, Dipu Halder, Sairuatkima, Wayne Vaz, Ousamen, N’ Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Samad Ali Mallick, Milan Singh, Abhisek Halder, Falsurahaman, Christy Davis, Nuriddin Davronov, Kean Lewis, Sk Faiaz, Pritam Singh, Ridge Demello, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Abiola Dauda, Marcus Joseph, Rahul Paswan, Azaharuddin. Also Read - Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to Clinch Maiden Title

FC Goa: Hrithik Tiwari, Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson, Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello (captain), Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Salman Faris, Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Malsawmtluanga, Davis Fernandes, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Nemil, Shannon Viegas, Vasim Inamdar, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Jordan Borges. Also Read - Durand Win a Step Towards Bringing Back Kerala's Glory Days: VC Praveen

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: TEAM NEWS- MOHAMMEDAN SC | The Black Panthers have a fully fit squad to choose from for the Durand Cup opener. Unlike their opponents, they’ll at least be able to make use of some quality foreigners. Marcus Joseph, their star striker, is roaring to go for Mohammedan. He won the Golden Boot after scoring five goals in the previous edition of the Durand Cup. Nonetheless, he will be determined to win this time around too. The Kolkata giants also have sturdy defenders like Shaher Shaheen and Ousmane N’Diaye to protect their backline. Ex-Vitesse striker Abiola Dauda and Tajikistan international Nuriddin Davronov are also likely to make their debut for the Black Panthers in the Durand Cup.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: TEAM NEWS- FC GOA | FC Goa, of course, have sent their development squad to the Durand Cup. This is because their senior squad is yet to commence with their pre-season training. Out of the squad of 26, only four are part of the senior team – Muhammed Nemil, Hrithik Tiwari, Ayush Chhetri and Phrangki Buam. A lot of new faces will be visible and many will make their senior debuts in the Durand Cup. As mentioned earlier, it’ll also be an opportunity for the young guns to catch Pena’s attention and carve a place in the ISL squad. Similar to their opponents, FC Goa also have a fit squad available for the opener, with players guaranteed to put in electrifying performances.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: However, one positive is that they’ll have a team full of energy and hunger to prove themselves. It’ll be one of those events where the youngsters will aim to gain the attention of Carlos Pena’s coaching staff. Underestimating this talented young core can be any team’s undoing. Being the defending champions, however, this first game has a lot riding on it for FC Goa. They need a positive result to do their ‘defending champions’ tag justice and prove their ability even with a ‘weakened’ squad.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: The Gaurs have opted to send a young, inexperienced squad this time around. In the last Durand Cup edition, they won because their squad was filled with ISL regulars. This time, they’re piling their hopes on the youth for this season opener.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: To solidify themselves as major contenders for the title, they have to start well. The Black Panthers are facing a young, reserves FC Goa side. A loss can be both humiliating and shattering for them as well as the I-League’s reputation. They’ll hope to pick up a compelling win and raise the players’ confidence levels ahead of even more difficult clashes.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC had a case of ‘so close yet no reward’ in the previous edition of the Durand Cup. They fought their way to the final, only to lose by a very small margin to the Gaurs. Now, they’ll hope to reignite their Durand Cup winning dreams by undoing their wrongs from last time.

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa!