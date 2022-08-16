Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup, Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa. The 131st edition of the Durand Cup kicks off on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022. The longest-running competition in Asian football is set to act as a curtain-raiser for the new Indian football season. 11 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), five from the I-League and four Army teams will fight for the title. In the opening game, defending champions FC Goa will face Mohammedan SC. It’ll be a recap of last year’s finale, which the Gaurs barely managed to win. The Black Panthers are out for revenge and also to kickoff their campaign in spectacular fashion in front of home fans. However, a young FC Goa side will look to play spoilsport and prove their mettle.Also Read - Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Mohammedan SC: Mithun Samanta, Sankar Roy, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Zothanmawia, Safiul Rahaman, Vanlalzuidika, Abhash Thapa, Abhishek Ambekar, Dipu Halder, Sairuatkima, Wayne Vaz, Ousamen, N’ Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Samad Ali Mallick, Milan Singh, Abhisek Halder, Falsurahaman, Christy Davis, Nuriddin Davronov, Kean Lewis, Sk Faiaz, Pritam Singh, Ridge Demello, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Abiola Dauda, Marcus Joseph, Rahul Paswan, Azaharuddin. Also Read - Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to Clinch Maiden Title

FC Goa: Hrithik Tiwari, Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson, Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello (captain), Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Salman Faris, Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Malsawmtluanga, Davis Fernandes, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Nemil, Shannon Viegas, Vasim Inamdar, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Jordan Borges. Also Read - Durand Win a Step Towards Bringing Back Kerala's Glory Days: VC Praveen

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: Mohammedan starting things off right from the word go going for early attacks but FC Goa young side have been cautious. But the Black Panthers continue with their pursuit of an opening. MMD 0-0 GOA (4th Min)

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: It’s Kick-off here at Salt Lake Stadium! Mohammedan SC playing in their traditional black and white kit, whereas defending champions FC Goa playing in their away white kit.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: The players are coming out of the tunnel as we get ready for the mandatory hand-shakes.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: STATS | Mohammedan SC have only won the Durand Cup twice in their history. They were, however, the first Indian team to win the competition (that too in the pre-independence era) – having won it in 1940.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: STATS | Nuriddin Davronov was part of the Tajikistan side that finished as runners-up in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which was won by India.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: STATS | FC Goa became the first ISL team in history to win the Durand Cup last year. They also became the 42nd team to lift the prestigious title.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Muhammed Nemil- Muhammed Nemil had been the young ‘star’ of Durand Cup 2021. At 21, the lad scored four goals in the competition, which included a brace against Jamshedpur FC. His other two goals came against Sudeva Delhi and Delhi FC, respectively. Although Nemil was too young, he enjoyed 360 minutes of action in the Indian Super League 2021/22 across 14 appearances. Undoubtedly, midst the troop of youngsters, Nemil will be the candidate Deggie Cardozo will rely on to guide the team.

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | MARCUS JOSEPH-Marcus Joseph has been a threat to defenders ever since he came to India. His goalscoring prowess has haunted the oppositions, be it the Durand Cup or the I-League. Back in 2019, when Gokulam Kerala won the competition, it was Marcus Joseph who secured both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards. Even last time, when the Durand Cup was back after COVID, Joseph won the Golden Boot jointly with FC Goa’s Devendra Murgaonkar. In the I-League 2021/22, the forward went on to score 15 goals to bag the Golden Boot award. FC Goa’s young brigade must always be on their toes since Joseph won’t hesitate in picking up trivial chances and turning them into something big.
    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: FC GOA XI | Tiwari, Faris, Rebello, Menezes, Kunkalikar, Lalremruata, Viegas, Colaco, Nemil, Dias, Buam.