Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup, Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa. The 131st edition of the Durand Cup kicks off on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022. The longest-running competition in Asian football is set to act as a curtain-raiser for the new Indian football season. 11 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), five from the I-League and four Army teams will fight for the title. In the opening game, defending champions FC Goa will face Mohammedan SC. It'll be a recap of last year's finale, which the Gaurs barely managed to win. The Black Panthers are out for revenge and also to kickoff their campaign in spectacular fashion in front of home fans. However, a young FC Goa side will look to play spoilsport and prove their mettle.

Mohammedan SC: Mithun Samanta, Sankar Roy, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Zothanmawia, Safiul Rahaman, Vanlalzuidika, Abhash Thapa, Abhishek Ambekar, Dipu Halder, Sairuatkima, Wayne Vaz, Ousamen, N' Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Samad Ali Mallick, Milan Singh, Abhisek Halder, Falsurahaman, Christy Davis, Nuriddin Davronov, Kean Lewis, Sk Faiaz, Pritam Singh, Ridge Demello, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Abiola Dauda, Marcus Joseph, Rahul Paswan, Azaharuddin.

FC Goa: Hrithik Tiwari, Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson, Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello (captain), Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Salman Faris, Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Malsawmtluanga, Davis Fernandes, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Nemil, Shannon Viegas, Vasim Inamdar, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Jordan Borges.

Live Updates

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: Marcus Joseph and Sk Faiaz building pressure on the Gaurs but the defence has done a brilliant job so far in the game. Everything to play for in the last 15 minutes of regulation time. MMD 1-1 GOA (72nd Min)

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: Substitution for Black Panthers- Goal-scorer Pritam Singh taken off, Yumnam Gopi comes in as fresh legs. MMD 1-1 GOA (65th Min)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: CHANCE FOR MOHAMEDAAN TO TAKE THE LEAD! Abhishek Ambekar swings in a juicy ball into the box and Sk Faiaz connected it with perfection but the Goa custodian Tiwari was equal to it. MMD 1-1 GOA (59th Min)

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: Pritam Singh makes it up for the missed chance in the first-half and gets the all-important equaliser for the home-side. They were knocking on the door but didn’t get the luck, they would have hoped for. MMD 1-1 GOA (54th Min)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: GOAAAAL!!! Just as I was saying, they can make a comeback and they did! Pritam Singh fires in the loose ball into the back of the net to equalise for Mohammedan SC. Game on!! Finally some noise inside the Salt Lake Stadium! MMD 1-1 GOA (Pritam Singh) 49th Min

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: The second-half is underway now! FC Goa ride on, courtesy of a 1-0 lead! Panthers trail by a solitary goal, they can still make a comeback.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: The whistle blows for half-time! FC Goa go into the lead with a 1-0 lead. The Panthers had their chance but through Pritam Singh and Marcus Joseph but they couldn’t quite take advantage of it. On the other side, FC Goa’s Muhammed Nemil’s showed his class yet again as his moment of brilliance left the Mohammedan defence shell-shocked. The second-half awaits, can the the home-side come back? HT: MMD 0-1 GOA (Muhammed Nemil)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: Despite trailing by a goal, Mohammedan are getting constant chances from the left wing. This is Sk Faiaz who had a crack from distance again, but the Goa custodian Tiwari had it covered. The former ATKMB man’s grounded shot goes wide off target. MMD 0-1 GOA (40th Min)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup: GOAAAL!!! FC Goa break the dead-lock! and it’ Muhammed Nemil, last edition’s Best Young Player. He finds a loose ball, looked for space and then saw the acres of space in the keeper’s right and he aimed it with perfection! Brilliant goal! The defending champions lead! MMD 0-1 GOA (34th Min)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup: ANOTHER CHANCE FOR THE PANTHERS! This time is their talisman Marcus Joseph who had space in the left, cuts in to take a shot fell into his right foot but couldn’t quite guide it towards goal and the ball goes out for a goal-kick. MMD 0-0 GOA (31st Min)