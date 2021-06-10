Live Score And Updates Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Multan vs Karachi PSL Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live match from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Imad Wasim’s Karachi will look to jump on the top of the points table with the clash against Multan who have played underwhelming cricket this season. Babar Azam will be the key for Karachi while Mohammad Rizwan will look to emulate his international cricket form for Multan. Also Read - MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 10

See the latest Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the MUL vs KAR PSL Live Cricket Score, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live match, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live score today, MUL vs KAR PSL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, PSL 2021 Live, MUL vs KAR live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch PSL live match, PSL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match, MUL vs KAR PSL 2021 Live match score, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match PSL between Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings from Abu Dhabi here. Also Read - Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021, Match 17 - When And Where to Peshawar vs Lahore Live Stream Match Online and on TV in India