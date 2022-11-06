Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Hero ISL match online and on TV.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: After winning two back to back games against Kerala Blasters and arch-rivals East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to continue their good run against Mumbai City FC, when they visit the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. 2020-21 Champions Mumbai City are currently placed 4th in the standings with 2 wins and 2 draws. The Islanders will be itching to get their third victory of the season in front of the home fans.

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ?

The Hero ISL match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Sunday (November 6) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan going to be played?

The Hero ISL match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV ?

The Hero ISL match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in India?

The Hero ISL match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Amey Ranawade, Gursimrat Gill, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Asif Khan, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh.

ATKMB: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder, Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.