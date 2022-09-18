Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup Final between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC. Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri will be desperate to add the coveted Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he leads Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash here on Sunday. For 38-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his career, the Durand Cup is missing from his trophy cabinet. It’s also the same for Bengaluru FC, who have won all major Indian competitions since coming into existence in 2013, but not the Durand Cup. MCFC, on the other hand, ousted local heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting in the other semi-final, to set up a clash between two former ISL champions. The likes of Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna and Chhetri up front will have their task cut out, with Des Buckingham’s MCFC at their resolute best so far, especially after the inclusion of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall. The final day also has an elaborate closing ceremony with patriotic songs to be played by bands. There will also be air warrior drill, dance performances by Kalaripayattu, northeast fusions as well as Bhangra.Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 - Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz. Also Read - Highlights Durand Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Semi Final 2: Bengaluru Beat Hyderabad 1-0 To Qualify For Final

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali. Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Durand Cup 2022- Semi Final 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: “Look I think we have to play as a team tomorrow,” Simon Grayson, BFC’s English coach said on the eve of the final. “They play a lot of passes. We have to be good tomorrow to stop the opposition. We have to be careful and make sure we play better. “We don’t have any injuries. Our target will be to win the trophy without any injuries. We are in the final and we will make sure that we win the trophy because we have the mentality to win,” he added.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: MCFC, on the other hand, ousted local heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting in the other semi-final, to set up a clash between two former ISL champions. The likes of Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna and Chhetri up front will have their task cut out, with Des Buckingham’s MCFC at their resolute best so far, especially after the inclusion of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall. They also have the highest scorer of the tournament Lallianzuala Chhangte (seven goals) in their ranks and someone of the quality of Greg Stewart marshalling the midfield with authority.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: A resolute, gritty performance aided by an own goal from Hyderabad FC’s Odei Onaindia took Bengaluru FC to their first-ever Durand Cup final here on Thursday.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: “More so for me… Individually too, I’ve not won the Durand Cup at all. I’ve been fortunate to win a lot of tournaments, almost all the tournaments that one can in India and the Durand Cup is missing,” Chhetri said in the build-up to the tournament. “So for me it’s an added motivation. We as a club will try our best. Last year our young boys gave a good account of themselves, we want to better that,” he said of their last edition’s show where a young Blues side were eliminated in sudden death by eventual champions FC Goa.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: BFC were the ISL 2018-19 champions, and also have six other top domestic titles to their name, and will be vying for their seventh. “It’s very, very special. It is one of the oldest tournaments which in itself is very big. As a club we have not won it,” Chhetri said of Bengaluru FC who have won the I-League twice, Indian Super League once and the Federation Cup/Super Cup thrice.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri will be desperate to add the coveted Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he leads Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash here in Kolkata. For 38-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his career, the Durand Cup is missing from his trophy cabinet. It’s also the same for Bengaluru FC, who have won all major Indian competitions since coming into existence in 2013, but not the Durand Cup.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Final between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC!