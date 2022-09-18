Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup Final between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC. Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri will be desperate to add the coveted Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he leads Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash here on Sunday. For 38-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his career, the Durand Cup is missing from his trophy cabinet. It’s also the same for Bengaluru FC, who have won all major Indian competitions since coming into existence in 2013, but not the Durand Cup. MCFC, on the other hand, ousted local heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting in the other semi-final, to set up a clash between two former ISL champions. The likes of Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna and Chhetri up front will have their task cut out, with Des Buckingham’s MCFC at their resolute best so far, especially after the inclusion of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall. The final day also has an elaborate closing ceremony with patriotic songs to be played by bands. There will also be air warrior drill, dance performances by Kalaripayattu, northeast fusions as well as Bhangra.Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 - Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali.