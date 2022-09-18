Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup Final between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC. Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri will be desperate to add the coveted Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he leads Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash here on Sunday. For 38-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his career, the Durand Cup is missing from his trophy cabinet. It’s also the same for Bengaluru FC, who have won all major Indian competitions since coming into existence in 2013, but not the Durand Cup. MCFC, on the other hand, ousted local heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting in the other semi-final, to set up a clash between two former ISL champions. The likes of Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna and Chhetri up front will have their task cut out, with Des Buckingham’s MCFC at their resolute best so far, especially after the inclusion of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall. The final day also has an elaborate closing ceremony with patriotic songs to be played by bands. There will also be air warrior drill, dance performances by Kalaripayattu, northeast fusions as well as Bhangra.Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 - Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz. Also Read - Highlights Durand Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Semi Final 2: Bengaluru Beat Hyderabad 1-0 To Qualify For Final

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali. Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Durand Cup 2022- Semi Final 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: 6 minutes added on for stoppages. Can MCFC get the equaliser? or will we see Bengaluru FC lifting the Durand Cup for the first time ever in their history! We have to wait and watch! MCFC 1-2 BFC (90+6)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: Mumbai City win a free-kick from a promising area, but Jahouh hits it straight into the crowd of BFC payers standing in the wall. On the other end, SUNIL CHHETRI MISSED A GLORIOUS CHANCE TO MAKE IT 2-1! This could’ve been the killer goal! BFC did everything right from the counter, expect the finish. Chhetri delayed a little inside the box and his shot didn’t find the back of the net. MCFC 1-2 BFC (85th Min)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: Brilliant from Noguera, he went all the way on his own skipping past the defenders and his low left-footer hit the post and from the rebound Mumbai gets a free-kick just outside the box, but nothing comes out of it as the shot hit the wall along the way. BFC hold onto a solitary lead. MCFC 1-2 BFC (78th Min)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: Chances are coming in from both ends but BFC have the upper-hand from the second goal. MCFC are trying their best and pushing forward for an all-important equaliser. MCFC 1-2 BFC (71st Min)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: GOAAAL!!!! Costa scores!!! A thumping header from the Brazilian gives Bengaluru FC the lead once again in the game. He was left unmarked and perfected the leap and executed a brilliant header. Unfortunately Costa seems to be in pain and now he needs to stretchered off the ground. MCFC 1-2 BFC (60th Min)

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: Mumbai City dominate proceedings with their possession game as they press forward for a lead. We haven’t seen much of BFC in the second-half and not many chances on goal are coming from either end as well. MCFC 1-1 BFC (58th Min)

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: Mumbai City start the second-half on a positive note. Getting the ball forward and are getting the shots from wherever they get an opportunity. BFC on the back foot early on in the restart. MCFC 1-1 BFC (49th Min)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: We are back for the second-half!! Bengaluru FC get the ball rolling at the Salt Lake Stadium. MCFC 1-1 BFC (45th Min)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: It’s Half-Time here in Kolkata as both sides go into the break with nothing to separate them. Sivasakthi opened the scoring with his individual brilliance before Apuia Ralte’s presence of mind brought back parity into the game. An exciting second-half awaits for both the sides. HT: MCFC 1-1 BFC (Sivasakthi : Apuia Ralte)

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE MCFC vs BFC, Durand Cup Final: BRILLIANT MOVE FROM MUMBAI AND NOW BENGALURU SURVIVE! Greg Stewart lays out a juicy ball towards Vinit Rai, who got himself into a brilliant position and from the first-time effort his shot inside the box went over the bar. It looked for a moment, that it might go in. MCFC 1-1 BFC (42nd Min)