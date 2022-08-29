Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup, Group B match between Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United. Former Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC will be up against I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, August 29. Both sides have four points each after two games and can take a big step towards knockout stage qualification with a win. Mumbai City FC beat the Indian Navy 4-1 in their opening clash before coming from behind to draw 1-1 with ISL rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Islanders will line-up as favourites against Rajasthan United. However, the I-League side have been unfazed by lavish opposition and will, without a doubt, believe they can get a result.Also Read - Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan Win Kolkata Derby

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

Live Updates

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Bektur Amangeldiev: The Kyrgyz midfielder has been an important player for Rajasthan United in this campaign. Traditionally a defensive midfielder, Bektur managed to get on the scoresheet against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Pink Army will look to Amangeldiev to both rally their defence and orchestrate their attack against a strong MCFC side.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Greg Stewart: Winner of the ISL 2021/22 Golden Ball, Greg Stewart has the ability to make a difference whenever he is on the pitch. The former Rangers man was crucial in every Mumbai City attack against ATKMB. His combination with the wily Alberto Noguera will cause a lot of damage to opposition defenses in the long season ahead. The Scotsman is also on set pieces, alongside Ahmed Jahouh and will trouble the Rajasthan United defence from freekicks and corners.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Jorge Pereyra Diaz vs Melroy Assisi: The Islanders struggled in front of goal against ATK Mohun Bagan without a natural striker. Then came Jorge Pereyra Díaz in the second half and scored a well-taken headed goal to rescue a point for his side. Coach Des Buckingham will surely not risk benching the Argentine on Monday, especially after the confidence boost of scoring your first goal for the club in an important game. Also high on confidence will be Rajasthan United FC’s Melroy Assisi, who delivered a remarkably solid performance in central defense against East Bengal. Thanks to his multiple well-timed tackles and blocks, Rajasthan were able to keep the scores level, particularly in the first half, and went on to keep a clean sheet. Defending against a Mumbai City attack led by Díaz, however, will be a different ball game, and the young Assisi will be keen to prove his worth.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: KEY BATTLES | Alberto Noguera vs Bektur Amangeldiev: After just two games with his new club, Alberto Noguera has shown why he will form a key part of the Islanders’ offense this season. The Spaniard’s ball progression and link-up play with Stewart through the center, with Bipin and Vikram out wide, caused the Indian Navy plenty of trouble. That means Rajasthan United FC’s new midfield signing Bektur Amangeldiev has a big job on his hands. His playing style is similar to Noguera’s, as he loves to carry the ball forward, but we should see him in a more defensive role against Mumbai City FC.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: KEY BATTLES | Ahmed Jahouh vs Martin Chaves: Martín Cháves finally made his much-awaited debut for Rajasthan United FC in the last match against East Bengal, coming on as a second-half substitute. The former NorthEast United midfielder instantly brought more energy to Rajasthan’s attack and also came close to finding a late winner with a curling free-kick. Mumbai City FC’s Ahmed Jahouh will have the chief responsibility of keeping the diminutive Cháves in check. The two have crossed paths twice before during Jahouh’s time at FC Goa in the 2019-20 season. Although Jahouh didn’t have the best of games against ATK Mohun Bagan, his physical presence should be an effective answer to Cháves’ agility.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: TEAM NEWS | Mumbai City will be without the services of Amey Ranawade, who picked up an injury against Mohun Bagan. Their foreigners and other Indian players should be available for the clash. Des Buckingham will have a headache over picking his foreigners ahead of the clash. On the other hand, Rajasthan United go into the game with a fully fit squad.

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Pushpender Kundu’s men have shown great athleticism, energy and spirit over their two games. Their performances will give them a massive confidence boost ahead of just their second I-League season.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: RUFC have established themselves as giant killers after their victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the opener. Their draw vs East Bengal means they are yet to bow down to any ISL side. The Pink Army will look to protect that record when they take on 2020/21 ISL Champions Mumbai City FC.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: In the following game against hosts ATK Mohun Bagan, they felt the early heat from the Mariners. However, they did well to mount a comeback. Buckingham threw on Pereyra Diaz, who immediately rewarded him with a thumping header. Mumbai are hungry to clinch their first piece of silverware for the season, and a win against RUFC all but secures their qualification to the knockout stages.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Mumbai City have given a good account of themselves so far in the Durand Cup. They defeated Indian Navy 4-1 in the opener, a scoreline that their forwards should’ve glossed over. New signings Rostyn Griffiths, Alberto Noguera, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz look right at home in Des Buckingham’s system.