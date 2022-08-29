Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup, Group B match between Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United. Former Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC will be up against I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, August 29. Both sides have four points each after two games and can take a big step towards knockout stage qualification with a win. Mumbai City FC beat the Indian Navy 4-1 in their opening clash before coming from behind to draw 1-1 with ISL rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Islanders will line-up as favourites against Rajasthan United. However, the I-League side have been unfazed by lavish opposition and will, without a doubt, believe they can get a result.Also Read - Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan Win Kolkata Derby

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.