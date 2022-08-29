Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup, Group B match between Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United. Former Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC will be up against I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, August 29. Both sides have four points each after two games and can take a big step towards knockout stage qualification with a win. Mumbai City FC beat the Indian Navy 4-1 in their opening clash before coming from behind to draw 1-1 with ISL rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Islanders will line-up as favourites against Rajasthan United. However, the I-League side have been unfazed by lavish opposition and will, without a doubt, believe they can get a result.Also Read - Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan Win Kolkata Derby

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz. Also Read - Highlights East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022: Mariners Beat East Bengal 1-0

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves. Also Read - East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United: Rajasthan United have no answer to the flurry of counters coming their way and as we speak we have a GOAAAL!!! Mehtab Singh who made a brilliant run inside the box, without getting caught volleys it in for the third goal for Mumbai City!!! 3-0 to MCFC! MCFC 3-0 RUFC (Mehtab Singh) (36th Min)

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Mumbai City dominate proceedings with their possession game as Rajasthan chase this game at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. We expect more goals to come from Mumbai and the I-League outfit on the other hand, need something special to get back into the game. MUFC 2-0 RUFC (28th Min)

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: GOAAAL!! Flawless football from Mumbai City FC and now they have doubled their lead! Chhangte makes himself room at the edge of the box and has a crack on goal but the Rajasthan defender who attempted a drop header to clear it away, unfortunately deflects it into his own goal. MUFC 2-0 RUFC (18th Min) (Chhangte)

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: After the goal, Mumbai City are looking even more dangerous and they have created three back to back opportunities since the opener. Somehow Rajasthan managed to keep themselves in the game. Attacks coming thick and fast from Mumbai. MUFC 1-0 RUFC (17th Min)

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: GOAAAL!!! Mumbai City have the lead!!! Jorge Diaz pulls off an excellent through ball to Stewart and the Scotsman from a one-on-one opportunity finishes it easily. The ISL outfit have the all-important lead. MUFC 1-0 RUFC (Stewart) (9th Min)

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: It’s 5 minutes into the game and we are yet to see a shot on target from either side. Even though Mumbai City has been troubling their I-League opponents a lot in their half. MCFC 0-0 RUFC (5th Min)

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: We are underway at the Kishore Bharati Stadium! Rajasthan United get it underway. Both teams will be pushing themselves to the limit as knock-out spots are up for grabs.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: RAJASTHAN UNITED PLAYING XI: Niraj, Liansanga, Amangeldiev, Youseff, Neihsial, Melroy, Remsaga, Jagdeep, Mambetaliev, Bhatt.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2022, Group A match between Mumbai City FC and Rajasthan United. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: TRIVIA | RUFC are the first side from Rajasthan in 40 years to participate in the Durand Cup. This is Mumbai City’s maiden Durand Cup campaign. Mumbai City are the first Indian club to win a game in the AFC Champions League