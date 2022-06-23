LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 2 LIVE

MP have got the start they were after, Guddu Yadav has sent Shams Mulani packing in the first over of Day 2. Mumbai are already in trouble and now they would like to rebuild. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the main man for Mumbai on the opening day of the Ranji final. Regular strikes have kept Madhya Pradesh in the hunt and on the second day, they would look to make early inroads. Sarfaraz Khan would be the key for Mumbai.

The first hour would be crucial for both teams. While MP eye early wickets, Mumbai will look to deny them that. All in all, a good contest is expected on Day 2.

Live Updates

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE Score | Sarfaraz could throw caution to the wind. Mohit Avasthi comes in. Deshpande looked to go aerial to a ball that was pitched up. Unfortunately, he edged it.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE Score | Game has started and the plan is Sarfaraz has to get all the strike and the challenge for MP is not to allow that. It is going to be an interesting period after lunch. Unfortunately, Tushar Deshpande perishes in the first over after lunch. LIVE | MUM: 353/9 vs MP

  • 12:24 PM IST

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE Score | At lunch on Day 2, Mumbai sit pretty at 351 for seven. Sarfaraz is unbeaten on 119 and he has Tushar Deshpande for company. Mumbai would hope to close in on the 400-run mark if possible. Without a doubt, Mumbai are in control of proceedings in the summit clash. LIVE | MUM: 351/7 vs MP

  • 11:44 AM IST

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE Score | Massive SIX. Sarfaraz is now opening up. Till now, he played everything along the ground but now he has decided to go aerial. Mumbai nearing 350.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE Score | Looks like the umpires are delaying the lunch expecting that MP would pick up the last two wickets quickly. Anubhav Agarwal has the responsibility to bundle out Mumbai.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE Score | A hundred in a Ranji Trophy final, it just does not get better. Sarfaraz is looking a little tired. He is getting some attention from the physio.

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE Score | Sarfaraz may now shift gears knowing well that there is not a lot of batting to follow. This could become interesting if he takes the attacking route.

  • 11:29 AM IST