LIVE NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2022-23 Score and Match Updates: Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will kick off with NorthEast United FC taking on East Bengal FC on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Both sides have played two games but are yet to win a point. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.Also Read - NEUFC vs EBFC Live Streaming Hero ISL 2022-23: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

NorthEast United FC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal FC, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the Hero ISL. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan Go Down 2-1 to Chennaiyin FC at Home

Their first loss of the season was a tight affair against Bengaluru FC, who scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute, missing out in the final minutes of the match. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Their loss to Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 2, however, was a fairly one-sided tie, with the defending Hero ISL champions displaying their authority in a 3-0 win. NorthEast United FC are still searching for their first goal of the campaign.

Their Head Coach Marco Balbul, who served a one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the opener, will be back in the dugout for this match. Despite NorthEast United FC’s start to the season, Balbul was fairly optimistic about his team’s chances of winning the game in his pre-match press conference.

Predicted Playing XI’s

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanga, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, Tuhin Das, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jordan O’Doherty, Sumeet Passi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro