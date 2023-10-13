Home

LIVE NZ vs BAN Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: New Zealand Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Run Against Bangladesh

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (NZ Vs BAN) Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 11: The Kiwis with returning captain Kane Williamson will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the World Cup against the Bangla Tigers.

LIVE Score | New Zealand vs Bangladesh (NZ vs BAN) Cricket and Updates, ODI WC 2023, Match 11: New Zealand after getting the better off defending champions, England and the Netherlands in their first two matches, they will now shift their focus towards Bangladesh, who’ve only one victory so far. The Bangla Tigers started off brightly against the Afghans before succumbing to a heavy loss on the hands of England.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah.

