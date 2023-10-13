Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE NZ vs BAN Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: New Zealand Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Run Against Bangladesh
live

LIVE NZ vs BAN Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: New Zealand Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Run Against Bangladesh

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (NZ Vs BAN) Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 11: The Kiwis with returning captain Kane Williamson will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the World Cup against the Bangla Tigers.

Published: October 13, 2023 11:57 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

NZ vs BAN live score, NZ vs BAN live score updates, NZ vs BAN live online scores, NZ vs BAN live score online, NZ vs BAN live scores and updates, NZ vs BAN live cricket score, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, New Zealand vs Bangladesh live, New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score, New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score updates, New Zealand vs Bangladesh live cricket score, Chennai, Chepauk, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI WC 2023 Live score, Live score ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Cricket News
LIVE NZ vs BAN Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: New Zealand Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Run Against Bangladesh.

LIVE Score | New Zealand vs Bangladesh (NZ vs BAN) Cricket and Updates, ODI WC 2023, Match 11: New Zealand after getting the better off defending champions, England and the Netherlands in their first two matches, they will now shift their focus towards Bangladesh, who’ve only one victory so far. The Bangla Tigers started off brightly against the Afghans before succumbing to a heavy loss on the hands of England.

Trending Now

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah.

Live Updates

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.