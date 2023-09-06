Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs BAN Asia Cup, Super 4 Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh Counterattack After Early Blow
live

LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs BAN Asia Cup, Super 4 Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh Counterattack After Early Blow

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Live score and latest updates from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Updated: September 6, 2023 3:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Litton Das

12* (10) 3x4, 0x6

Mohammad Naim

10 (12) 2x4, 0x6

Naseem Shah

(1.5-0-13-1)*

Shaheen Afridi

(2-1-9-0)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Scores, Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE updates, Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Scores live asia cup 2023 updates, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live blog, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live cricket match, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live, Pakistan vs Bangladesh head to head, Pakistan vs Bangladesh in asia cup 2023, PAK vs BAN, PAK vs BAN live blog, PAK vs BAN live updates, PAK vs BAN live streaming, PAK vs BAN live in Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs BAN in asia cup 2023,
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Live Score

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first game of the Asia Cup Super 4s. Pakistan defeated Nepal in the Group stage before their match against India was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a defeat to Sri Lanka but beat Afghanistan to qualify.

Trending Now

Bangladesh have had an edge over Pakistan in the last few games, winning four out of the five matches. Can the Babar Azam-led side break the losing streak at home? We will find out soon.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Match Details

Date: 6 September 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a belter of a wicket. There is no help for the pacers and spinners and the surface is tailor-made for high-scoring games. Anything less than 300 is very hard to defend.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Playing 11s

Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain,, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 6, 2023 3:16 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Some crisp shots are being hit now. The pitch looks a belter and the outfield is remarkably quick. BAN 13/1

  • Sep 6, 2023 3:12 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Top over from Naseem. Litton Das scored a boundary but the bowler was on the money on most balls. BAN 4/1

  • Sep 6, 2023 3:08 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: A wicket of the first ball for Naseem Shah as Mehidy Hasan departs. BAN 0/1

  • Sep 6, 2023 3:05 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Excellent start by Shaheen Afridi, right on the money. BAN 0/0

  • Sep 6, 2023 3:03 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Mohammed Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are at the crease. Shaheen to start.

  • Sep 6, 2023 2:57 PM IST

  • Sep 6, 2023 2:45 PM IST

  • Sep 6, 2023 2:43 PM IST

    Babar Azam: We would have batted as well. There’s a bit of grass and we’ll try to use that. We are looking very well in the pace department. We are used to his heat as we’ve played a lot of cricket. (One century from equalling Anwar’s century count) I am looking forward to this match, I’ll try to break the record but I’m looking to win this match. Last night we saw a bit of help for fast bowlers, that’s why we have an extra fast bowler.

  • Sep 6, 2023 2:43 PM IST

    Shakib Al Hasan: Obviously bat first, no particular reason other than the heat. If we can put runs on the board, we can put pressure on Pakistan. Similar to the match we played against Afghanistan, we want to replicate that. We have to be at our best. We aren’t worried about what the opposition can do to us. We know their strengths and weakness. Just once change. Shanto is not playing, Litton Das replaces him.

  • Sep 6, 2023 2:36 PM IST
    Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>