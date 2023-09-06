Home

LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs BAN Asia Cup, Super 4 Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh Counterattack After Early Blow

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Live score and latest updates from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Live Score

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first game of the Asia Cup Super 4s. Pakistan defeated Nepal in the Group stage before their match against India was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a defeat to Sri Lanka but beat Afghanistan to qualify.

Bangladesh have had an edge over Pakistan in the last few games, winning four out of the five matches. Can the Babar Azam-led side break the losing streak at home? We will find out soon.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Match Details

Date: 6 September 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a belter of a wicket. There is no help for the pacers and spinners and the surface is tailor-made for high-scoring games. Anything less than 300 is very hard to defend.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Playing 11s

Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain,, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

