Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Update: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England at National Stadium, Karachi.

Babar Azam's century guides Pakistan to a 10-wicket victory. Rizwan as the supporting player scored 88 runs as the Men in Green round off a memorable victory and level the series 1-1. Their unbeaten stand was Babar Azam's Century Put Pakistan in Cruise Control. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's Twin Half-Centuries Put Pakistan on Top. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Solid For Pakistan. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Open Innings For Pakistan. Moeen Ali takes England to 199 runs. He also completes his half-century in the process. The captain has led his team from the front and pulled off a brilliant innings of 55 off 23 deliveries. Pakistan have a big target of 200 to chase down in front of the home crowd. Salt-Duckett Depart Quickly, England in Spot of Bother. Salt Perishes, Duckett-Brook Key For England. Shahnawaz Dahani's Double Strike Dents England, Salt-Duckett Hold Key. Dahani gets the better off Hales and Malan in successive deliveries. Philip Salt, Alex Hales Take England Off to a Decent Start inside the powerplay. England have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal.

Live Updates

  • 11:24 PM IST

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: HUNDRED FOR BABAR AZAM! What a knock he has played today! Simply led his side from the front along with Mohammad Rizwan. PAK 180/0 (18)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 12 overs gone, Pakistan are currently cruising at 104/0. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan lead charge for the Men in Green with twin half-centuries. PAK 104/0(12)

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 9 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 83/0. Babar and Rizwan are looking solid and are getting better and better with every passing over. PAK 83/0 (9)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 3 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 25/0. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are off to a decent start in the run-chase. The openers need to make full use of the powerplay restrictions and then build the innings from there on. PAK 25/0 (3)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: TWO BACK TO BACK SIXES ! And Moeen Ali takes England to 199 runs. He also completes his half-century in the process. The captain has led his team from the front and pulled off a brilliant innings of 55 off 23 deliveries. Pakistan have a big target of 200 to chase down in front of the home crowd. ENG 199/5 (20)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: Final over coming up, England are now at 180/2. ENG 180/2 (19)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 18 overs gone, England are now at 172/5. Moeen Ali is now in a punishing mood and the form they are in now, 200 is a big possibility from here onwards. ENG 172/5 (18)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 14 overs gone, England are now at 115/4. Two new batsmen and a big task for the visitors to make amends. The run-rate is quite healthy at 8.25. Moeen Ali and Harry Brook need to up the ante from here onwards. ENG 115/4 (14)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: OUT!!! Ben Duckett departs! Two quick wickets and the momentum has shifted back towards Pakistan now. England are now in serious spot of bother. That’s the 4th bowled dismissal of the innings and it’s Mohammad Nawaz who scalps his first wicket of the game. Moeen Ali is the new man in for the visitors. ENG 103/4 (13)