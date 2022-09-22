Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Update: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England at National Stadium, Karachi.Also Read - Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Open Innings For Pakistan. Moeen Ali takes England to 199 runs. He also completes his half-century in the process. The captain has led his team from the front and pulled off a brilliant innings of 55 off 23 deliveries. Pakistan have a big target of 200 to chase down in front of the home crowd. Salt-Duckett Depart Quickly, England in Spot of Bother. Salt Perishes, Duckett-Brook Key For England. Shahnawaz Dahani’s Double Strike Dents England, Salt-Duckett Hold Key. Dahani gets the better off Hales and Malan in successive deliveries. Philip Salt, Alex Hales Take England Off to a Decent Start inside the powerplay. England have won the toss and elected to bat first. Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 22, Thursday

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm. Also Read - Mohammad Rizwan Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes Quickest Batter Along With Babar Azam to Script 2000 T20I Runs

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal.

Live Updates

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 3 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 25/0. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are off to a decent start in the run-chase. The openers need to make full use of the powerplay restrictions and then build the innings from there on. PAK 25/0 (3)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: TWO BACK TO BACK SIXES ! And Moeen Ali takes England to 199 runs. He also completes his half-century in the process. The captain has led his team from the front and pulled off a brilliant innings of 55 off 23 deliveries. Pakistan have a big target of 200 to chase down in front of the home crowd. ENG 199/5 (20)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: Final over coming up, England are now at 180/2. ENG 180/2 (19)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 18 overs gone, England are now at 172/5. Moeen Ali is now in a punishing mood and the form they are in now, 200 is a big possibility from here onwards. ENG 172/5 (18)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 14 overs gone, England are now at 115/4. Two new batsmen and a big task for the visitors to make amends. The run-rate is quite healthy at 8.25. Moeen Ali and Harry Brook need to up the ante from here onwards. ENG 115/4 (14)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: OUT!!! Ben Duckett departs! Two quick wickets and the momentum has shifted back towards Pakistan now. England are now in serious spot of bother. That’s the 4th bowled dismissal of the innings and it’s Mohammad Nawaz who scalps his first wicket of the game. Moeen Ali is the new man in for the visitors. ENG 103/4 (13)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2ND T20I: OUT!!! Maybe I said it too early! As when it looked like England will have a good upper hand, Haris Rauf comes up with a reaper of a delivery and cleans up Phil Salt. All the three wickets have been bowled in the innings so far. Pakistan are back in it! Game on! ENG 96/3 (12)

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 11 overs gone, England are now at 92/0. 12 runs coming from the over. The Three Lions have got hold of the game and are now looking a notch better in every passing over. Pakistan are now a bit struggling in putting the batters in pressure. The course of the game is now changing towards England’s favour. ENG 92/0 (11)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 10 overs gone, England are now at 80/2. Salt-Duckett duo is looking solid as they get their side’s run-rate into the 8s. They need to play exactly like this in the next 10 overs, if they want to take the Three Lions to a competitive total. Pakistan search for wickets. ENG 80/2 (10)

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 9 overs gone, England are now at 66/2. After the setback, the England batters have taken up responsibility and are going at a steady rate just the way they are supposed to be. Pakistan are still lurking and might look to snatch a wicket or two again. ENG 66/2 (9)