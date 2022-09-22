Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Update: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England at National Stadium, Karachi.Also Read - Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Open Innings For Pakistan. Moeen Ali takes England to 199 runs. He also completes his half-century in the process. The captain has led his team from the front and pulled off a brilliant innings of 55 off 23 deliveries. Pakistan have a big target of 200 to chase down in front of the home crowd. Salt-Duckett Depart Quickly, England in Spot of Bother. Salt Perishes, Duckett-Brook Key For England. Shahnawaz Dahani's Double Strike Dents England, Salt-Duckett Hold Key. Dahani gets the better off Hales and Malan in successive deliveries. Philip Salt, Alex Hales Take England Off to a Decent Start inside the powerplay. England have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal.