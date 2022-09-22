Pakistan vs England Score & Updates of 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Update: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England at National Stadium, Karachi.Also Read - Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Shahnawaz Dahani's Double Strike Dents England, Salt-Duckett Hold Key. Dahani gets the better off Hales and Malan in successive deliveries. Philip Salt, Alex Hales Take England Off to a Decent Start inside the powerplay. England have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal.

Live Updates

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 9 overs gone, England are now at 66/2. After the setback, the England batters have taken up responsibility and are going at a steady rate just the way they are supposed to be. Pakistan are still lurking and might look to snatch a wicket or two again. ENG 66/2 (9)

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 7 overs gone, Pakistan are back into the game in style, with two wickets in Dahani’s kitty, it’s down to Philip Salt and Ben Duckett to make amends for the visitors. The powerplay has been done and dusted and now the real challenge for the Three Lions will begin. The momentum has now shifted towards Pakistan. ENG 53/2 (7)

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: OUT!!! BOWLED! Shahnawaz Dahani draws first blood for the visitors! Alex Hales takes the long walk back to the pavilion. That’s what the doctor ordered for the home side. BIG FISH GONE! AS WE SPEAK ANOTHER DISMISSAL! Dahani is on a hattrick! Dawid Malan goes for a DUCK! Pakistan have turned it around in style! A DOT IN THE THIRD BALL. ENG 42/2 (5.3)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 10 runs coming from the over, England are now at 42/0 after 5 overs of play. The run-rate is now over 8 and Alex Hales, like the previous match is looking even better today. After Dahani, Pakistan brought in Rauf and both of the bowlers didn’t have the best of opening overs in the game. ENG 42/0 (5)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: Another good over from England’s point of view. The visitors notch up 8 runs in the over and take their run-rate to 8 as well. The Three Lions are now at 32/0 and the partnership looks solid as of now. They need to be sensible and take it further if they want to get to a big score. ENG 32/0 (4)

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: After earning three back to back dots, Alex Hales gets a boundary and a six and a single in the last 3 balls to take England’s score to 24. The Three Lions are off to a decent start in Karachi as they build their innings steadily. ENG 24/0 (3)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: 10 runs coming from the 2nd over, good over for England. Salt did get a six in the first ball of the over as the Three Lions notch up 7 runs in the next five balls. We are yet to see a boundary in the game so far. England are now at 13/0. ENG 13/0 (2)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: First over done and dusted and neither of the openers managed to get a boundary in the opening six balls. It was a tidy opening over from Mohammad Hasnain. Only 3 runs coming off it, England openers steady early on. ENG 3/0 (1)

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: Phil Salt and Alex Hales open innings for England. For the host, Mohammad Hasnain will open the attack. We’re in for a cracker! LET’S PLAY!

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: Both the teams have gone with one change each. For England Liam Dawson comes in, replacing Richard Gleesan and for the host, Naseem Shah is replaced by Mohammad Hasnain. We are just few minutes away from the start from the match.