Pakistan vs England Score & Updates of 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Update: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England at National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan and England played one match against each other in this three-match T20I series so far where England won that game and is currently leading the series by 1-0. In the first T20I match, England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets. In that game, England won the toss and decided to field first. Coming to bat, Pakistan posted 158 runs on the board where Mohammad Rizwan smashed 68 runs for them. Luke Wood grabbed 3 wickets for England. Coming to bat chase, England successfully chased down the target in the last over of the game, Alex Hales and Harry Brook stacked 53 runs and 42 runs respectively for the team. Usman Qadir took 2 wickets for Pakistan. Another good game of cricket between these two teams is expected here on Thursday. The surface at the National Stadium is a batting-friendly wicket and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners will be crucial in the middle overs.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal.