Pakistan vs England Score & Updates of 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Update: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England at National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan and England played one match against each other in this three-match T20I series so far where England won that game and is currently leading the series by 1-0. In the first T20I match, England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets. In that game, England won the toss and decided to field first. Coming to bat, Pakistan posted 158 runs on the board where Mohammad Rizwan smashed 68 runs for them. Luke Wood grabbed 3 wickets for England. Coming to bat chase, England successfully chased down the target in the last over of the game, Alex Hales and Harry Brook stacked 53 runs and 42 runs respectively for the team. Usman Qadir took 2 wickets for Pakistan. Another good game of cricket between these two teams is expected here on Thursday. The surface at the National Stadium is a batting-friendly wicket and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners will be crucial in the middle overs.Also Read - Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm. Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 22, Thursday

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal. Also Read - Mohammad Rizwan Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes Quickest Batter Along With Babar Azam to Script 2000 T20I Runs

Live Updates

  • 7:00 PM IST
    TEAM ENGLAND HAVE ARRIVED AT THE NATIONAL STADIUM IN KARACHI!

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: PITCH REPORT | The National Stadium in Karachi generally provides a good surface for the batters with some spin on offer. Over the last year, the venue has hosted four T20Is and witnessed three totals of over 200, with the average total during this period being 175. Out of the eight T20Is Karachi has hosted, the teams batting first have won the game five times. Hence, the team winning the toss must bat first and put runs on the board.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: HEAD TO HEAD STATS: Pakistan and England have played each other 21 times, where Pakistan have emerged victorious in 6 games and England has won 14 games. In the last 5 matches played between Pakistan and England, Pakistan have won 2 matches and England have won 3 matches.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: Pakistan like their opponents, hopefully won’t be making any change in the game as the Men in Green would like to stick to their present playing XI and plot a comeback with the same set of players against England at the National Stadium tonight.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: Like the previous match, Jos Buttler will be sitting out in the 2nd T20I as well and Moeen Ali will lead the side. Most likely he will be sitting out for the entire Karachi leg. With already 1-0 up in this is long 7-match series, the visitors are unlikely to make a change in the game.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: But the finishing touch was given by Harry Brook, who played an explosive unbeaten 42-run knock off 25 balls. Wood was given the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: With 68 runs off 46 balls, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the hosts. But debutant, Luke Wood, starred with the ball for the visitors, bagging three wickets for 24 runs in four overs. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid also chipped in with two wickets for 27 runs in four overs. England’s chase was steered well by opener Alex Hales, who scored a fifty on his England return (53 runs off 40 balls).

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I: Pakistan and England will face off in the second game of the ongoing seven-match T20I series in Karachi on Thursday, September 22. England have their noses in front after their win in the opening encounter on Tuesday (September 20), they chased down the target of 159 by six wickets and four balls to spare.

  • 6:08 PM IST

