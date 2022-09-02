Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live, PAK vs HK, PAK v HK, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Match Between Pakistan and Hong Kong. Hong Kong will believe they can pull something out of the hat against Pakistan on Friday, September 2, in the final first-round game of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their margin of defeat against India – 40 runs – might suggest that the game wasn’t close, but the associate nation managed to run the Men in Blue tight at various moments of the match. Up against Pakistan, who pushed India a little further but also fell short, Hong Kong will fancy their chances of a few things going their way in order for them to achieve the seemingly impossible. Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will seek comfortable passage into the Super-4 stage, where another encounter against their arch-rivals awaits on Sunday, September 4. Hong Kong can’t be counted out but they’ll need a miracle against Pakistan, who are all set to seal a spot in the Super 4.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja RULED Out of Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury; Twitterverse Heartbroken

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali. Also Read - Axar Patel Replaces Injured Ravindra Jadeja In India's Asia Cup Squad

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal. Also Read - Shahid Afridi Makes BIG Comment on Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav After India Beat Hong Kong

  • 7:02 PM IST

    7:02 PM IST - NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Hong Kong have won the toss and elected to field first.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    6:55 PM IST - Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong from Sharjah. LIVE UPDATES SOON! TOSS AT 7 PM IST.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    6:49 PM IST - PITCH REPORT | The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Ground is ideal for bowling as it was evident during the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan game. The skipper winning the toss might want to have a bowl first and chase the total later on.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    6:49 PM IST - TRIVIA | There are at least 5 Pakistan-born players in the Hong Kong side, which includes captain Nizakat Khan.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    6:40 PM IST - HEAD TO HEAD | Pakistan and Hong Kong have played three ODI against each other overall with Pakistan winning all three games. Two of those matches were played in the Asia Cup which Pakistan have won. The Men in Green defeated Hong Kong by 8 wickets in Asia Cup 2018 game.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    6:29 PM IST - Hong will be looking to field the same playing XI that played against India and they actually performed well as far as the batting is concerned. No changes are expected from Nizakat Khan's team.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    6:26 PM IST - It will be a hot and humid day day in Sharjah and chasing would be an option, bot the teams would be looking into it. India is the only team so far in the tournament, who has won defending. Pakistan would be looking to chase for sure, if they win the toss.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    6:18 PM IST - Hong Kong are very much aware of the group they are in and it's quite obvious that it will be a humongous task to get past the giants of cricket. In the last match, Hong Kong spinners have been more economical than their pacers. The Nizakat Khan-led side will be looking to unleash the likes of Ehsan Khan and Yasim Murtaza going hard at the Pakistan top orders. The pacers will have to do a lot of hard work, in order to better their economy.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    6:12 PM IST - Pakistan will be itching for a win as they are winless in the shortest format of the game so far in 2022. The Men in Green is likely to miss Naseem Shah as he was in excruciating pain during the run-chase. Mohammad Hasnain is the more likely one to start today. Pakistan top orders need to fire today because a lot depends on the top order batsmen in the UAE, if someone is looking to score big. Hong Kong will definitely look to take advantage of this.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    6:05 PM IST - Hong Kong on the other hand a good start as their bowlers did everything to put the India openers- KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in trouble. But Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, took the game away from them as their twin half-centuries helped them to post a total of 192 runs on the board. Hong Kong batters, started well in the run-chase inside the first 6 overs, but Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, produced a brilliant spell to restrict HK to 152 runs.