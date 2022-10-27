LIVE Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim registered his best figures in the shortest format as he and spinner Shahdab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.Also Read - WATCH: Man Proposes Girlfriend in Stands During India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match in Sydney, Video Goes VIRAL

Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) shared seven wickets between them to derail Zimbabwe innings after a fine start.

Haris Rauf, who was taken to the cleaners by Virat Kohli in the penultimate over in their last match, also recorded his best economical T20 bowling figures, finishing with 1 for 12 from his four overs.

Zimbabwe got off to a good start after opting to bat with skipper Craig Ervine (19) and Wessly Madhevere (17) adding 42 runs off five overs for the opening wicket.

The partnership was broken by Rauf as Ervine was beaten by sheer pace, lobbing one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg.

Two balls later, Madhevere followed suit, LBW to Wasim as the batter went for an unsuccessful review.

Milton Shumba (8) didn’t help his side’s cause either, handing a straight forward return catch to Shadab soon after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab inflicted twin blows in the 14th over as Zimbabwe lost the plot after a decent start.

Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter went for expansive reverse sweep and then Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at the slip of the bowler’s last ball of his spell, denying him a chance to go for a hat-trick.

Another double blow in the next over of Wasim broke Zimbabwe’s backbone.

Raza once again failed to replicate his form in the qualifiers, as he was bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at deep square leg fence in the next over and then Luke Jongwe was bowled in the very next ball.

Brad Evans (19 off 15) and Ryan Burl (10 not out) played good hands towards the end.

Check out full squads here:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava

Live Updates

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: Mohammad Rizwan becomes the latest victim as he now goes out for 14. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed are the two new men in. 6 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 28/2. PAK 28/2 (6)

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: OUT!!! Babar Azam departs!! The Pakistan skipper hasn’t been able to fire in the tournament and once again he goes out early. Brad Evans will claim the wicket. Early in the run-chase Men in Green, face big blow. Zimbabwe have the much-needed breakthrough. PAK 14/1 (3.5)

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 3 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 12/0. Both the openers have a boundary each and are taking their time to settle down in this low-scoring match. They don’t look in a rush and surely they have a plan brewing. PAK 12/0 (3)

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: First over done and dusted, Pakistan are now at 2/0 in the very first over. Not in a hurry, slow and steady start from the Men in Green batters. PAK 2/0 (1)

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: That’s it! Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to 130 runs. Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan were the pick of the bowlers as they pulled off a memorable performance to restrict the Africans to a gettable score. ZIM 130/8 (20)

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 18 overs gone, Zimbabwe are now at 115/7. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr. have picked up three wickets each to Pakistan on top in Perth. Brad Evans and Ryan Burl are the crease for the Africans. ZIM 115/7 (18)

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 13 overs gone, Zimbabwe are now at 87/3. Shumba was the last man to depart. The run-rate has gone down considerably for ZIM. Sikander Raza is there at the crease along with Sean Williams. A lot of work need to be done for the Africans. ZIM 87/3 (12)

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 6 overs gone, Zimbabwe are now at 47/2. The African went off to a good start but Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr. strike back to remove Ervine and Madhevere respectively. Pakistan are right back in the game but still the Africans have a healthy run-rate in their hand. ZIM 47/2 (6)

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: Zimbabwe are off to a flying start, early in the innings as the Africans are now at 31/0 after 3 overs of play. Fiery start from Madhevere and Ervine!! ZIM 31/0 (3)

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score, NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat first.