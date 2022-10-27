LIVE Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim registered his best figures in the shortest format as he and spinner Shahdab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.Also Read - Zimbabar Trends on Twitter as Babar Azam's Poor Show Continues in T20 World Cup | Check Tweets

Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) shared seven wickets between them to derail Zimbabwe innings after a fine start.

Haris Rauf, who was taken to the cleaners by Virat Kohli in the penultimate over in their last match, also recorded his best economical T20 bowling figures, finishing with 1 for 12 from his four overs.

Zimbabwe got off to a good start after opting to bat with skipper Craig Ervine (19) and Wessly Madhevere (17) adding 42 runs off five overs for the opening wicket.

The partnership was broken by Rauf as Ervine was beaten by sheer pace, lobbing one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg.

Two balls later, Madhevere followed suit, LBW to Wasim as the batter went for an unsuccessful review.

Milton Shumba (8) didn’t help his side’s cause either, handing a straight forward return catch to Shadab soon after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab inflicted twin blows in the 14th over as Zimbabwe lost the plot after a decent start.

Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter went for expansive reverse sweep and then Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at the slip of the bowler’s last ball of his spell, denying him a chance to go for a hat-trick.

Another double blow in the next over of Wasim broke Zimbabwe’s backbone.

Raza once again failed to replicate his form in the qualifiers, as he was bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at deep square leg fence in the next over and then Luke Jongwe was bowled in the very next ball.

Brad Evans (19 off 15) and Ryan Burl (10 not out) played good hands towards the end.

Check out full squads here:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava