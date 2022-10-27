LIVE Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim registered his best figures in the shortest format as he and spinner Shahdab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.Also Read - Zimbabar Trends on Twitter as Babar Azam's Poor Show Continues in T20 World Cup | Check Tweets

Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) shared seven wickets between them to derail Zimbabwe innings after a fine start. Also Read - WATCH: Man Proposes Girlfriend in Stands During India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match in Sydney, Video Goes VIRAL

Haris Rauf, who was taken to the cleaners by Virat Kohli in the penultimate over in their last match, also recorded his best economical T20 bowling figures, finishing with 1 for 12 from his four overs. Also Read - T20 World Cup Points Table After IND vs NED, Match 23: New Zealand Lead Group 1; India Top Group 2

Zimbabwe got off to a good start after opting to bat with skipper Craig Ervine (19) and Wessly Madhevere (17) adding 42 runs off five overs for the opening wicket.

The partnership was broken by Rauf as Ervine was beaten by sheer pace, lobbing one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg.

Two balls later, Madhevere followed suit, LBW to Wasim as the batter went for an unsuccessful review.

Milton Shumba (8) didn’t help his side’s cause either, handing a straight forward return catch to Shadab soon after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab inflicted twin blows in the 14th over as Zimbabwe lost the plot after a decent start.

Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter went for expansive reverse sweep and then Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at the slip of the bowler’s last ball of his spell, denying him a chance to go for a hat-trick.

Another double blow in the next over of Wasim broke Zimbabwe’s backbone.

Raza once again failed to replicate his form in the qualifiers, as he was bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at deep square leg fence in the next over and then Luke Jongwe was bowled in the very next ball.

Brad Evans (19 off 15) and Ryan Burl (10 not out) played good hands towards the end.

Check out full squads here:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava

Live Updates

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: OH MY GOD!! Zimbabwe has done it!! The Africans has beaten the favourites by 2 runs! What a match and what a World Cup!!! PAK 129/8 (20)

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 3 runs needed from the last ball!!!

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 3 runs from the first ball, 8 to win from 5!

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: Final over coming up, Pakistan need 11 to win from 6 balls.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 18 overs gone, Pakistan need 22 runs from 12 balls. Difficult but not possible, but Zimbabwe have turned the tides in style. It’s down to Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammaz Wasim Jr. to make amends. PAK 109/6 (18)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 15 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 93/5. 38 runs required in the las 5. It’s very much gettable, but the way they are losing wickets- a tough ride might be waiting for them. Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz need to hold their nerves till the very end. PAK 93/5 (15)

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: 2 in 2 for Raza!!! Pakistan are now in deep deep trouble! Haider Ali goes for a Golden Duck!! PAK 88/5

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: Iftikhar Ahmed goes for 5 as Pakistan have lost their third wicket in the match. Shadab Khan has joined Shan Masood as the Men in Green are little less than their required run-rate. ANNND as we speak Sikander Raza has removed Shadab Khan! This is getting interesting now!! Pakistan are now at 88/4 (13.4)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: Mohammad Rizwan becomes the latest victim as he now goes out for 14. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed are the two new men in. 6 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 28/2. PAK 28/2 (6)

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score: OUT!!! Babar Azam departs!! The Pakistan skipper hasn’t been able to fire in the tournament and once again he goes out early. Brad Evans will claim the wicket. Early in the run-chase Men in Green, face big blow. Zimbabwe have the much-needed breakthrough. PAK 14/1 (3.5)