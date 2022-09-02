Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live,  PAK v HKG, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Match Between Pakistan and Hong Kong. Hong Kong will believe they can pull something out of the hat against Pakistan on Friday, September 2, in the final first-round game of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their margin of defeat against India – 40 runs – might suggest that the game wasn’t close, but the associate nation managed to run the Men in Blue tight at various moments of the match. Up against Pakistan, who pushed India a little further but also fell short, Hong Kong will fancy their chances of a few things going their way in order for them to achieve the seemingly impossible. Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will seek comfortable passage into the Super-4 stage, where another encounter against their arch-rivals awaits on Sunday, September 4. Hong Kong can’t be counted out but they’ll need a miracle against Pakistan, who are all set to seal a spot in the Super 4.Also Read - Virat Kohli Goes Shirtless On Dubai Beach, Team India Enjoy Beach Volleyball | See Viral Pics

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.

Live Updates

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!! This time spin does the trick! Shadab Khan removes Aizaz Khan and Hong Kong are now crumbling down like a pack of cards. 4 wickets has already been lost as the Men in Green pile up the pressure. HK 26/4 (6.3)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust!! Shahnawaz Dahani strikes for then Men in Green this time around! Brilliant catch by Khushdil Shah to dismiss Yasim Murtaza! It’s one-way traffic hear at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A maiden over wicket for Dahani. HK 19/3 (5)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Just what the doctor ordered! Naseem Shah is on fire! He scalps two and two important wickets. Captain Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat walks back to the pavilion. Big jolt for Hong Kong and now Pakistan will be taking full advantage of it! Great piece of bowling from the youngster. HK 16/2 (3)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Steady start from Hong Kong, the openers start off with 6 runs on the board. Hong Kong need to be wary of the powerplay and take full advantage of it. The Men in Green know their tactic well, get early wickets and put the opposition under pressure. HK 6/0 (1)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: We are back for the run-chase, Nizakat Shah and Yaseem Murtaza open innings for Hong Kong. Naseem Shah has the new ball. Let’s Play!

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: What a brilliant performance from Khusdil Shah as he smoked 4 back to back sixes and a total of 5 sixes to take Pakistan to 193 runs on the board. Just like their rivals, India- the Men in Green has managed to get past 190, after a slow start. Can Pakistan defend it ? OR Will Hong Kong have the last laugh? PAK 193/2 (20)

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!! Fakhar Zaman GONE! Ehsan Khan strikes again! Pakistan have lost their second wicket of the game and Hong Kong finally breath a sigh of relief. Khushdil Shah is the new man in for the Men in Green. PAK 134/2 (16.4)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 14 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 104/1. Mohammad Rizwan has completed his half-century and Fakhar Zaman is playing a steady innings on the other end. The run-rate is getting better with every passing over as they look to get past 160 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. PAK 104/1 (14)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 8 runs coming from the over and we are now half-way through to the innings and have completed the first 10 overs. Pakistan are now at 64/1 and are going at a little slower rate after they got hold of the innings. Well still another 60 balls to go and anything can happen. But as of now, Hong Kong have managed to keep their opposition batters at bay. PAK 64/1 (10)

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 8 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 54/1. Slowly and steadily, the Pakistan batters are dictating their game, getting used to the humid conditions. We all know the capabilities of the both the batters and when they are on song, they can be a menace to any opposition in the world. Right now Pakistan look solid. PAK 54/1 (8)