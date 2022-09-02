Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live,  PAK v HKG, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Match Between Pakistan and Hong Kong. Hong Kong will believe they can pull something out of the hat against Pakistan on Friday, September 2, in the final first-round game of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their margin of defeat against India – 40 runs – might suggest that the game wasn’t close, but the associate nation managed to run the Men in Blue tight at various moments of the match. Up against Pakistan, who pushed India a little further but also fell short, Hong Kong will fancy their chances of a few things going their way in order for them to achieve the seemingly impossible. Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will seek comfortable passage into the Super-4 stage, where another encounter against their arch-rivals awaits on Sunday, September 4. Hong Kong can’t be counted out but they’ll need a miracle against Pakistan, who are all set to seal a spot in the Super 4.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja RULED Out of Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury; Twitterverse Heartbroken

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 8 runs coming from the over and we are now half-way through to the innings and have completed the first 10 overs. Pakistan are now at 64/1 and are going at a little slower rate after they got hold of the innings. Well still another 60 balls to go and anything can happen. But as of now, Hong Kong have managed to keep their opposition batters at bay. PAK 64/1 (10)

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 8 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 54/1. Slowly and steadily, the Pakistan batters are dictating their game, getting used to the humid conditions. We all know the capabilities of the both the batters and when they are on song, they can be a menace to any opposition in the world. Right now Pakistan look solid. PAK 54/1 (8)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: That’s the end of the powerplay! Pakistan are well set at 40/1 after 6 overs of play. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan, both look in good touch as they eye big score in the next 12 overs of the first innings. Hong Kong need to come up with an alternative plan now. PAK 40/1 (6)

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 10 runs coming from Ayush Shukla’s second over as Pakistan re-build after their skipper’s departure. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan need to build up a good partnership from here onwards, if they look to put up a big score. Pakistan are now at 36/1. PAK 36/1 (5)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: After the early setback, Fakhar Zaman picks up the pieces and inspires the Green and Men to a 12-run over. It was a slow start for the Men in Green and they badly needed a kick-start. Much needed o over for the Babar Azam-led side. Pakistan are now at 26/1. PAK 26/1 (4)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: After 2 overs of pace, Hong Kong bring in their superior spin attack. OUT! Ehsan Khan gets the all-important wicket of Babar Azam!! What a wicket!! Their tactic worked! Caught and bowled the Pakistani captain! Hong Kong have the first breakthrough of the game. PAK 13/1 (2.5)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Another good over from Hong Kong. This time it was Ayush Shukla, with his medium pace and he gave away only 5 runs in the second over of the match. Pakistan not in a hurry to attack the pacers, they are taking their sweet time. No boundary has been hit in the first 12 balls. Pakistan are now at 7/0. PAK 7/0 (2)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Good start from Haroon Arshad! Hong Kong off to a tidy start. The HK pacers turned to out to be expensive, last time around and starts off the first over of the first innings by conceding only a couple of runs. Pakistan are now at 2/0. PAK 2/0 (1)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan open innings for Pakistan. Haroon Arshad has the new ball for Hong Kong. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: We are just few minutes away from the match and just like the previous match, Hong Kong have elected to field first. Pakistan need to be wary of their spinners and would look to attack their bowlers. Stay tuned, LIVE UPDATES SOON!