LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI : Pakistan will lock horns against the Netherlands for the 2nd ODI match at Hazelaarweg Stadium Netherlands. The Visitors will aim to win the second match as well to claim the series. The Netherlands will also look to win the second ODI match to stay in the series.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood.

Live Updates

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Good Start by Wasim only gave 2 runs in his first over of the powerplay. We are witnessing the change in bowling from the other end as well. Shadab comes to bowl the 11th over.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Green army is seen dominating the game so far 1 over left for powerplay there is a change in bowling by the Green army. Mohd Wasim comes to bowl the 10th over.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Good Shot by cooper but seems the outfield is slow so the batter settles for 3 runs.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Orange army is seen struggling in the game so far. All the eyes are on De Leede and Cooper. It was amazing bowling by Haris Rauf so far.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: The hosts are under pressure now Cooper needs to continue the momentum the batter needs to play like his previous innings to make a comeback in game

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Max ODowd also perishes, this time it is Haris Rauf who gets the breakthrough. What a start for Pakistan. The bowlers have got them off to a brilliant start.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: There you go, Naseem Shah strikes with his first delivery and he removes Vikramjeet. Great start for Pakistan just what they would have been hoping for after losing the toss. LIVE | NED: 1/1 in 1.1 overs vs Pak

  • 2:35 PM IST

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Well, to all our surprise, it is Haris Rauf who starts proceedings. Netherlands openers would look to gauge the conditions quickly.

  • 2:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Vikramjit Singh and Max ODowd will in all probability open the batting for the hosts. Both have the experience and would look to rise to the occasion against a formidable Pakistan side.