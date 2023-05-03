Top Recommended Stories

Published: May 3, 2023 5:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Updates

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: A similar commitment would be required against Punjab Kings, who are known to play aggressive cricket, though their biggest drawback is an unreliable top order.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: The 27-year-old middle-order batter smashed five sixes and two boundaries at a strike rate in excess of 300 as Mumbai Indians won on home turf.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: While there were vital contributions from India’s T20 specialist batter Suryakumar Yadav (55), tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green (44), Ishan Kishan (28) and Tilak Varma (29 not out), none could match the ferocity of David’s strokes.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: The win was crafted by Singapore-born Australian cricketer Tim David, who smashed three sixes on the trot in the final over during his 14-ball unbeaten 45 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: The win against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30, though, would have instilled a fair bit of confidence in the MI team after it chased down a massive 212 with three balls to spare to earn two valuable points.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: The Mumbai team is currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches and things are not looking great for Rohit Sharma’s side.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition. MI had finished 10th and last in the previous edition.

  • 5:40 PM IST

  • 5:39 PM IST

  • 5:38 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians!

LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Mohali: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians’ class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. Match Starts at 7:30 pm.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

Published Date: May 3, 2023 5:34 PM IST

