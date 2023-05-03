Top Recommended Stories

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 46.

Published: May 3, 2023 7:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Prabhsimran Singh

5* (4) 0x4, 0x6

Shikhar Dhawan (C)

4 (2) 1x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

(1-0-9-0)*
LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab-Mumbai Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Punjab Kings are now at 9/0. PBKS 9/0 (1)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open innings for Punjab Kings. Cameron Green has the new ball for Mumbai Indians.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: MI impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: PBKS impact subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan at the TOSS: We would have bowled first. I feel the wicket looks good, it’s not dry, won’t change much. It’s good to bat first and post a big total, looking forward to it. We keep the energy calm and relaxed. Mentally you need to be relaxed, as a leader I need to make sure of it. Short and Ellis come in. Rabada is out.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma at the TOSS: I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first. It’s a good pitch, we have chased down targets pretty well, so will stick to our strength. You always want to have a score in front of you on such pitches. It’s important to keep the balance, we have played enough IPL games, things can change quickly. You can see how tight the table is. It’s important to focus on what we can do as a team. It’s all about coming fresh into the game and try to execute your plans. We have one change, Merdith is injured. Akash Madwal is in.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match. The toss is just moments away.

LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Mohali: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians’ class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. Match Starts at 7:30 pm.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

