  • LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Jitesh-Livingstone Lead Charge For Punjab
LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Jitesh-Livingstone Lead Charge For Punjab

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Jitesh-Livingstone Lead Charge For Punjab. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 46.

Published: May 3, 2023 8:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Liam Livingstone

80* (41) 7x4, 4x6

Jitesh Sharma (W)

49 (27) 5x4, 2x6

Akash Madhwal

(2.5-0-35-0)*

Jofra Archer

(4-0-56-0)
LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab-Mumbai Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: MASSIVE 27 runs coming from the over!!! Punjab Kings have gone past the 200-run mark. PBKS 205/3 (19)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: 18 overs done, Punjab Kings are now at 178/3. Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone are on fire. PBKS 178/3 (18)

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: 13 done, Punjab Kings are now at 120/3. PBKS 120/3 (13)

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!! Short departs for 27 and Piyush Chawla once again making the most of it. Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone will have to lead charge for Punjab Kings. 12 done, PBKS are now at 99/3. PBKS 99/3 (12)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!! Another wicket for Mumbai Indians!! Piyush Chawla claims it and danger man Shikhar Dhawan departs. PBKS 62/2 (7.2)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, Punjab Kings are going well at 35/1. PBKS 35/1 (4)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!! We have have the first wicket of the match and Prabhsimran Singh is the victim. Arshad draws first blood for Mumbai Indians. PBKS 17/1 (2)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Punjab Kings are now at 9/0. PBKS 9/0 (1)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open innings for Punjab Kings. Cameron Green has the new ball for Mumbai Indians.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: MI impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.

LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Mohali: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians’ class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. Match Starts at 7:30 pm.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

