LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Jaiswal-Padikkal Key In Run-Chase For Rajasthan

PBKS vs RR, IPL: Jaiswal-Padikkal Key In Run-Chase For Rajasthan. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 66.

Published: May 19, 2023 10:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Yashasvi Jaiswal

26* (20) 4x4, 0x6

Devdutt Padikkal

40 (24) 5x4, 2x6

Nathan Ellis

(2-0-14-0)*

Rahul Chahar

(1-0-4-0)
LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Aim To Keep Slim Playoffs Hopes Alive

LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Match 66

Dharamshala:  Punjab Kings would need to review their bowling plans while Rajasthan Royals will have to live up to their high potential when both inconsistent teams make a last ditch effort to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in the IPL here on Friday.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: 6 overs gone, Rajasthan Royals are now at 57/1. The last man to depart was Jos Buttler. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal look in solid touch today. RR 57/1 (6)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Rajasthan Royals with Jaiswal and Buttler are off to a good start in the run-chase. RR 12/0 (1)

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Punjab Kings finish on 187/5. PBKS 187/5 (20)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: 19 overs gone, Punjab Kings are now at 169/5. PBKS 169/5 (19)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, Punjab Kings are now at 78/4 with Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma in the middle. PBKS 78/4 (10)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab lose quick wickets as the home-side are now 3 wickets down. Rajasthan are on top. PBKS 48/3 (6)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Punjab Kings are now at 30/1. They lost Prabhsimran SIngh early in the run-chase. Trent Boult took the wicket and Shikhar Dhawan and Atharva Taide are now present in the middle for the home-side. PBKS 30/1 (3)

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan at the TOSS: Last match, dew wasn’t much. First batting or second, it shouldn’t change much. We will come and enjoy the game. Will try to give our best shot. We need to take more wickets in the first 6 overs. We can cash in more. We are playing the same team.

