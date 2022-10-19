LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 12 Match Updates, GUJ vs UP, BLR vs TAM: Gujarat Giants and U.P. Yoddhas have faced each other seven times. Out of which, Gujarat Giants have won four matches whereas U.P. Yoddhas have won once. Two matches were tied. Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas have squared off in 10 matches. Out of these, Bengaluru Bulls have won eight matches while Tamil Thalaivas have won twice. Bengaluru Bulls lost their last two matches and will be eager to return to winning ways. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in their ability after picking up their first win of the season last time around.Also Read - BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 29 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 19 Wed