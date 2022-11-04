LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23: Patna, U Mumba, Delhi, Jaipur, Paltan in Action in TRIPLE Header Show

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23: The first match of the evening will witness Patna Pirates facing U Mumba, while Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second and U.P. Yoddhas go up against Puneri Paltan in the third game.

Updated: November 4, 2022 6:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23, November 4. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN: In today’s triple header show at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match, followed by Dabang Delhi taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers and the final match of the day will be between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

PAT vs MUM, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Patna Pirates have clashed with U Mumba 16 times. The three-times champions have won six of these games, while the Season 2 champions have won nine times. One match between the teams ended in a tie.

DEL vs JAI, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers have met 18 times with the former winning on seven occasions and the latter winning nine times. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

UP vs PUN, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: U.P. Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.

Live Updates

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: U.P. Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: From the defensive point of view, skipper Fazel Atrachali has been a standout performer for them with 22 tackle points. The likes of Sombir and Gaurav Khatri have also made their presence felt in defence by backing up their captain when needed. While Sombir has scored 17 tackle points, Khatri has managed 10 tackle points.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, find themselves in a rich vein of form and have won five, lost two and tied two games in Season 9. Aslam Inamdar has been the team’s go-to raider and has scored 71 raid points, while Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde have also contributed for the team in attack with 67 and 32 raid points respectively.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: They certainly have the personnel in their team to go on a winning run, especially in their attack which features Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal who have scored 82 and 77 raid points respectively so far. On the defensive side of things, Ashu Singh has been their best defender with 26 tackle points, while their renowned pairing of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have chipped in with 20 and 16 tackle points respectively.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: One of the more inconsistent teams in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, U.P. Yoddhas have won four and lost four games so far. The Yoddhas will be keen to string together some wins as they look to climb up the points table and progress beyond the league phase.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers have met 18 times with the former winning on seven occasions and the latter winning nine times. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: Deshwal has scored 91 raid points this season and he’s been aided in attack by the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (26 raid points) and V Ajith Kumar (25 raid points), both of whom will want to produce more for their team. In defence, skipper Sunil Kumar has led by example with 31 tackle points and he’s had good support in the form of Ankush (29 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (14 tackle points).

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: Similar to Dabang Delhi K.C., Jaipur Pink Panthers also find themselves in the middle of a slump after a good start to their campaign. The Panthers have won five times while losing four games and three of those defeats have come in their last three outings. They will head into Friday’s contest with the aim of winning and will need their lead raider Arjun Deshwal to be at his best.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: Naveen Kumar has been the team’s talisman with 126 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 65 and 47 raid points respectively. As far as their defence goes, Krishan and Vishal have been the team’s top defenders with 25 and 22 tackle points respectively, while Ravi Kumar has also contributed 18 tackle points.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23: After a great start to the season that saw them win their first five games, Dabang Delhi K.C. have gone on to endure a poor run of results that’s seen them suffer five successive losses. The defending champions will be desperate to snap their losing run and will need their defence to back up the attack having failed to do so in the last couple of games.

