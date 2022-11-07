LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: U Mumba Take on Jaipur, Patna Square Off Against Haryana on Monday Double Header

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: The first match pits U Mumba against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in the second game.

Updated: November 7, 2022 6:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: U Mumba Take on Jaipur, Patna Square Off Against Haryana on Monday Double Header. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE  VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, MUM vs JAI, PAT vs HAR: We saw two top class matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Sunday and Day 27 promises to be just as exciting with another double header on the cards at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits U Mumba against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in the second game.

MUM vs JAI, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other in 19 matches. Out of which, U Mumba have won 10 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 7 times. Two matches between the teams ended in ties.

PAT vs HAR, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers have faced each other in seven matches. Both teams have won three matches each while one game ended in a tie.

Live Updates

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs HAR, HEAD TO HEAD: Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers have faced each other in seven matches. Both teams have won three matches each while one game ended in a tie.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs JAI, HEAD TO HEAD: U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other in 19 matches. Out of which, U Mumba have won 10 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 7 times. Two matches between the teams ended in ties.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs HAR: On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top tackler with 29 tackle points and Mohit Nandal has supported him with 23 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have scored 15 tackle points each and they will look to contribute more in defence.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs HAR: Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have had a similar season when compared to Patna Pirates. Meetu Sharma has been sensational for the Steelers with 87 raid points and he has been helped in attack by Manjeet who has scored 69 raid points. Experienced campaigners like K. Prapanjan and Rakesh Narwal have scored 10 and nine raid points respectively, which is something they will be keen to improve on.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs HAR: As far as their defence goes, Sunil has been a reliable player for the Pirates with 28 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who has 20 tackle points. Captain Neeraj Kumar has been their third best defender this season with 14 tackle points.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs HAR: Patna Pirates will head into this encounter after a hard-fought win against U Mumba. The Pirates have four wins, four losses and two ties so far. Sachin has been the shining star in offence for the Pirates with 91 raid points and he has had support from all-rounder Rohit Gulia, who has scored 69 raid points. That said, they will hope for more help in attack from the likes of Abdul Insamam and Vishwas S who have failed to have an impact so far.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs JAI: Defensively, skipper Sunil Kumar has led his troops well and has been their best tackler with 34 tackle points. He has been assisted well by Ankush, who has scored 33 tackle points and Sahul Kumar, who has scored 14 tackle points.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, head into this game after beating Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. They have an identical record when compared to U Mumba with six wins and four losses this season. Arjun Deshwal has taken on the lead raider responsibility for the Panthers and has scored 107 raid points. His teammates Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have managed 32 and 29 raid points respectively.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs JAI: In defence, captain Surinder Singh has led by example with 30 tackle points. He has been complemented by Rinku and Mohit who have scored 25 and 22 points respectively.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs JAI: U Mumba have played well as a unit and with six wins and four losses, they are in the top half of the points table. Guman Singh has been the go-to man in the raiding department for U Mumba as he has scored 61 raid points this season. Guman has been supported by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 47 and 39 raid points. Iranian Heidarali Ekrami has also chipped in with 18 raid points.

Published Date: November 7, 2022 6:00 PM IST

Updated Date: November 7, 2022 6:10 PM IST