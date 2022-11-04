LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23: U Mumba, Patna Pirates Showcasing End to End Stuff

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23: U Mumba, Patna Pirates Showcasing End to End Stuff. The first match of the evening will witness Patna Pirates facing U Mumba, while Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second and U.P. Yoddhas go up against Puneri Paltan in the third game.

Updated: November 4, 2022 8:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23, November 4. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN: In today’s triple header show at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match, followed by Dabang Delhi taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers and the final match of the day will be between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

PAT vs MUM, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Patna Pirates have clashed with U Mumba 16 times. The three-times champions have won six of these games, while the Season 2 champions have won nine times. One match between the teams ended in a tie.

DEL vs JAI, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers have met 18 times with the former winning on seven occasions and the latter winning nine times. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

UP vs PUN, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: U.P. Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.

Live Updates

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-2, PAT vs MUM: Patna Pirates have turned the tables in style in the second-half as they lead 34-29 in the game. PAT 34-29 MUM

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: The game is locked at 25-25! What a close match we are having in Pune and as we speak Patna have taken a 1 point lead. PAT 26-25 MUM

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: The game is now deadlocked at 23-23 and as we speak Patna have taken the lead by a point. PAT 24-23 MUM

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE KL 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: U Mumba still in the lead, but the Pirates are fighting for their place. U Mumba lead 23-21. PAT 21-23 MUM

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: We are back for the second-half! U Mumba have extended their lead to 18-14. PAT 14-18 MUM

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: It’s Half-Time! U Mumba lead 16-13. The lead is slender and it’s still anybody’s game. PAT 13-16 MUM

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: U Mumba have inflicted the first all-out of the game! The lead swells now! U Mumba lead 16-11. PAT 11-16 MUM

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: U Mumba have once again taken the lead! U Mumba lead 13-10 now! PAT 10-13 MUM

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE PK 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: The fight is still on, but Mumba has made sure they have the lead. As we speak, Patna have won 2 points and it’s all square again. PAT 10-10 MUM

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, PAT vs MUM: Patna are putting up the fight and their fighting hard. Even though Mumba still hold on the slender lead. PAT 6-8 MUM

Topics

Published Date: November 4, 2022 8:21 PM IST

Updated Date: November 4, 2022 8:32 PM IST