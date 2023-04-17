Home

LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

Bangalore vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 24.

LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni Face Off In Southern Derby.

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs and hope their inspirational skipper MS Dhoni takes the field despite a knee niggle against fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eagerly awaited Southern derby in the IPL here on Monday. It will be a special atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when the two teams battle to gain momentum after an up and down campaign so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

