Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST
live

LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

Bangalore vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 24.

Updated: April 17, 2023 6:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

RCB vs CSK, RCB vs CSK live score, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, RCB vs CSK live online streaming, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK head to head, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni NEWS, MS Dhoni AGE, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl, Virat Kohli,Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Kohli news
LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni Face Off In Southern Derby.

Live Updates

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the RCB vs CSK match all the way from the from Bengaluru.

  • 6:30 PM IST

  • 6:30 PM IST

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: With the ball, Mohammed Siraj has been the stand out bowler and breathed fire in his opening spell against Delhi. The team would be hoping its death overs specialist Harshal Patel returns to his best having leaked close to 11 runs per over over the past four games.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: After a stellar last season, Dinesh Karthik has under-performed in the finisher’s role and will be itching to change that.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Like CSK, RCB’s middle-order is yet to unlock its potential. Glenn Maxwell has batted at an impressive strike rate but the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror can do better.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IP 2023: Virat Kohli’s form has been the biggest positive for them. Kohli collecting boundaries with his sumblime off side play is enough to create discomfort in the opposition camp and will be fired up for an encore against CSK. Skipper Faf du Plessis too has led from the front while batting at the top alongside Kohli.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: The bowling department has been hit by injures, first they lost Deepak Chahar and now Sisanda Magala is expected to be out of two weeks at least. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to regain full fitness by end of the month. RCB, on the other hand, got a much needed win on Saturday afternoon and will be aiming to build on the performance against Delhi Capitals.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: The likes of Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja have not been able to get going. Dube especially has struggled to gain fluency in all his four innings and that reflects in his strike rate of 118.84.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Openers Ruturaj Gaikward and Devon Conway have been doing their job and Ajinkya Rahane too seems to have reinvented himself while batting at number three but the middle-order needs to do more.

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs and hope their inspirational skipper MS Dhoni takes the field despite a knee niggle against fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eagerly awaited Southern derby in the IPL here on Monday. It will be a special atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when the two teams battle to gain momentum after an up and down campaign so far.

Also Read:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 17, 2023 6:24 PM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 6:24 PM IST

More Stories