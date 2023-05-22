ZEE Sites

LIVE RCB Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Beat Bangalore By 4 Wickets

Bangalore vs Gujarat: Gujarat Beat Bangalore By 4 Wickets. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match 70.

Published: May 22, 2023 12:20 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shubman Gill

98* (51) 5x4, 7x6

Rahul Tewatia

4 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Wayne Parnell

(3-0-36-0)*

Harshal Patel

(4-0-29-1)
Bengaluru, May 21: Playing this IPL’s last league stage match, Royal Challengers Bangalore would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs, when they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans here on Sunday. With batting maestro Virat Kohli back at his absolute best and skipper Faf du Plessis leading from the front with 600-plus runs this season, RCB will hope their dazzling opening duo fires in this must-win game for them. The rain could even play a factor as the Karnataka city is experiencing heavy rainfall.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel.

  • 12:18 AM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: That’s it!! RCB are officially out of the tournament thanks to Shubman Gill’s hundred as Gujarat Titans finish top of the standings in the league phase. GT 198/4 (19.1)

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill’s half-century have kept Gujarat Titans in the game. GT 125/1 (13)

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Gujarat Titans are now at 15/0 with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill in the middle. GT 15/0 (2)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore finish on 197/5 after 20 overs of play. RCB 197/5 (20)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: That’s it!! CENTURY FOR VIRAT KOHLI!!! The man has done it again!

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: 15 gone, Bangalore are now at 136/5. RCB ride on Virat Kohli’s fifty. RCB 136/5

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, RCB are now at 93/3. Bangalore have lost three wickets so far including captain Faf du Plessis. RCB 93/3 (10)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: 5 overs gone, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now at 53/0. RCB 53/0 (5)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Bangalore put up 6 runs on the board.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: We are back for the match. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli open innings for the home side. Mohammed Shami starts off with the new ball.

