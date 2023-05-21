ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE RCB Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Win Toss, Opt to Bowl
live

LIVE RCB Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Bangalore vs Gujarat: Gujarat Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match 70.

Published: May 21, 2023 7:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

RCB vs GT, RCB vs GT, RCB vs GT, RCB vs GT News, RCB vs GT Updates, RCB vs GT IPL, RCB vs GT Indian Premier League, RCB vs GT Live news, RCB vs GT Live updates, RCB vs GT Pics, RCB vs GT Latest Updates, RCB vs GT Pics, RCB vs GT on Google News, RCB vs GT Free Live Score, RCB vs GT Live Streaming, RCB vs GT Live Updates, RCB vs GT Live Pics, RCB vs GT Live Pics, RCB vs GT Latest Score Updates, RCB vs GT Score Pics, RCB vs GT Free Videos, RCB vs GT Venue, RCB vs GT In Bangalore, RCB vs GT at Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB vs GT in IPL 2023, RCB vs GT Pics, RCB vs GT Latest News, RCB vs GT Pics, RCB vs GT Score Updates, RCB vs GT Score Pics, RCB vs GT Score News, RCB vs GT in IPL 2023, RCB vs GT, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Updates, IPL 2023 Pics, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Latest Updates, IPL 2023 India, IPL 2023 Indian Cricketer, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Live Score, IPL 2023 Free Live Score on Google, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Bengaluru Weather, Bengaluru weather update, Bengaluru rain
LIVE RCB Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Will Rain Play Spoilsport to Bangalore's Playoff Hopes?

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Match 70

Bengaluru, May 21: Playing this IPL’s last league stage match, Royal Challengers Bangalore would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs, when they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans here on Sunday. With batting maestro Virat Kohli back at his absolute best and skipper Faf du Plessis leading from the front with 600-plus runs this season, RCB will hope their dazzling opening duo fires in this must-win game for them. The rain could even play a factor as the Karnataka city is experiencing heavy rainfall.

Also Read:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel.

Live Updates

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: The rain doesn’t look concerning. It will stop soon.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Bad news! The drizzle is back again at the Chinnaswamy.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis at the toss: You always want to chase because of the conditions, but the team batting first has done well here. It is a new one and the guys are motivated for this one. Just one change. Karn Sharma misses out and Himanshu Sharma replaces him.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Hardik at the toss: We are gonna bowl with the weather around. Just want to know how much we are going to chase. For us to win games and continue the momentum, I believe in good habits. Just want to go out there and play some good cricket. For us this is as important game as the next game. We are playing the same team.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: It’s almost time for the toss. Stay hooked to this space for all the real-time updates.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: OFFICIAL: Toss Scheduled at 7:45 IST. Match to commence from 8 PM onwards.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: The rain have stopped finally at the Chinnaswamy and the players have come out for practice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories