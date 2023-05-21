ZEE Sites

Bangalore vs Gujarat: Rain Returns To Chinnaswamy, Match Likely To Be Delayed.

Published: May 21, 2023 6:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bengaluru, May 21: Playing this IPL’s last league stage match, Royal Challengers Bangalore would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs, when they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans here on Sunday. With batting maestro Virat Kohli back at his absolute best and skipper Faf du Plessis leading from the front with 600-plus runs this season, RCB will hope their dazzling opening duo fires in this must-win game for them. The rain could even play a factor as the Karnataka city is experiencing heavy rainfall.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: As per our sources at Chinnaswamy, the match is expected to be delayed by 45 minutes and currently it’s drizzling in Bengaluru. The players have just taken the ground for a warm-up session. The covers are still on anyway.

  • 6:17 PM IST

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Bad news! Rain makes a return and now we have to wait all over again for the covers to come off.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: As per news coming in, the rain has stopped and the groundsmen are in full swing to start the match on time. Some respite for RCB fans for sure.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: As per news coming in, there’s a slight drizzle in Bengaluru. The weather conditions are expected to get better in the coming minutes hopefully.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: The video as you can see that we have just posted was taken 13 minutes back and it’s still raining in Bengaluru.

  • 5:54 PM IST

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Seasoned campaigners such as Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma make for a very competitive bowling attack for GT, but they will have their task cut out against a team that comprises one of the modern-day greats of the game.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Like Kohli, Gill, who is being seen as a successor to the run-machine from Delhi, is also coming off a century, and will look to set the tone against RCB.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: The conditions are dark and overcast and it seems like another thunderstorm is approaching from the northeast direction.

