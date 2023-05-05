Home

IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs GT Match Updates, Gujarat Titans are on top of IPL 2023 points table with 12 points while Rajasthan Royals are on the fourth spot with 10 points. Get RR vs GT live updates and live streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Rajasthan Royals VS Gujarat Titans 118 (17.5) 96/1 (11.0) Run Rate: (Current: 8.73) GT need 23 runs in 54 balls at 2.55 rpo Last Wicket: Shubman Gill st Sanju Samson b Yuzvendra Chahal 36 (35) - 71/1 in 9.4 Over Wriddhiman Saha (W) 33 * (25) 5x4, 0x6 Hardik Pandya (C) 24 (7) 1x4, 3x6 Adam Zampa (3-0-40-0) * Yuzvendra Chahal (2-0-7-1)

Rajasthan Royals were all out for 118 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match at the Sawaiman Singh Stadium on Friday. Batting first, RR lost wickets at regular intervals with skipper making a 20-ball 30. For GT, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned excellent figures of 3/14 in his full quota of four overs while Noor Ahmad claiming 2/25 in his three overs.

